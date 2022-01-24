ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enerflex, Exterran announce merger

naturalgasworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tie-up will create a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure, the companies said. Canada’s Enerflex and US-based Exterran said January 24 they will combine in an all-share transaction to create an integrated global provider of energy infrastructure. Enerflex shareholders will acquire all of the outstanding common...

