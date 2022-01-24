ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9th Circuit judge writes opinions for and against constitutionality of pandemic gun-store closings

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals judge took two positions on pandemic gun-store closings Thursday with the aim of making a point about his court’s “exceptionally malleable” approach to the Second Amendment. The judge is Judge Lawrence VanDyke of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at San Francisco....

The Free Press - TFP

Panel Of Three GOP Judges Issues A “Spanking” To Two California Counties That Closed Gun Stores During The Pandemic

A federal appeals court has ruled that two California counties violated the Second Amendment when they demanded that gun shops close at the beginning of the pandemic. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a “belated spanking,” as The Washington Times put it, to Los Angeles and Ventura counties for shuttering gun stores in 2020 for 11 days and 48 days, respectively – even as they allowed hardware stores, bike shops, golf courses and boatyards to remain open as “essential” businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Will the En Banc 9th Circuit Extend the Second Amendment's Losing Streak to 51 Cases?

Heller was decided in 2008. Two years later, McDonald incorporated the Second Amendment. In the past thirteen years, the Second Amendment has had barely any impact on federal law. Invariably, lower courts have upheld all manner of gun control regulations, and the Supreme Court has denied reviewed. Leading the charge has been the Ninth Circuit. The government is undefeated in Second Amendment cases, amassing a record of 50-0. And whenever a three-judge panel actually finds a gun law unconstitutional, without fail, the case is reversed en banc. These numbers come, of course, from Judge VanDyke's dissent in Duncan v. Bonta. You see, Judge VanDyke and his colleagues on the Ninth Circuit are frustrated. In case, after case, after case, they are on the losing end of decisions. I imagine Judges Higginson and Costa from the Fifth Circuit can relate. They should start a support group--Dissenters Anonymous.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden's controversial nominee Holly Thomas confirmed as 9th Circuit federal judge

Holly Thomas was confirmed as judge for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday by a 48-40 vote in the Senate, despite objections from the Republican Party. Thomas will be the second Black woman to serve on the Ninth Circuit. She currently serves as a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court in California, and was formerly an assistant counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She also worked as a deputy director of California's housing and employment agency and special counsel to the New York solicitor general.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
KABC

SCOTUS Ruling: Biden administration acted against the constitution

Supreme Court Blocks COVID Vaccine Mandate On Large Businesses. (Washington, DC) — The U.S. Supreme Court is blocking enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on large businesses. The 6-3 court majority argued the mandate is too broad. Justices gave a green light to vaccine mandates for healthcare workers in facilities that receive federal funding.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lawrence Vandyke
KTRE

Judge Costa to leave 5th Circuit in August

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A judge on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will step down in August. A federal courts website says Judge Gregg Costa of Houston gave notice on Wednesday. The site says the vacancy takes effect Aug. 5. No reason was given and the court did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Breeze

Court rebukes viral closing of gun stores

Of the state’s many questionable and illogical COVID-19-based closures of private businesses, the one affecting gun stores was the most dubious. That’s not because gun stores are inherently more important than other types of businesses, but because California’s firearms-averse officials used the pandemic as an excuse to temporarily restrict a constitutionally protected right.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
WSPA 7News

Breyer to retire from Supreme Court: reports

Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, according to multiple reports, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

D.C. Circuit Rejects Lawsuit Over Rep. Adam Schiff's 2019 Requests to Internet Companies to Deal with "Vaccine-Related Misinformation"

From Judge Judith Rogers' opinion today in Ass'n of American Physicians & Surgeons, Inc. v. Schiff, joined by Judges Neomi Rao and Laurence Silberman:. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons maintains a website and publishes the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, both of which host information concerning "important medical, economic, and legal issues about vaccines," According to the Association, its perspective on these issues should not be considered "anti-vaccine," but rather in favor of "informed consent based on disclosure of all relevant legal, medical, and economic information." Representative Adam B. Schiff is a Member of the House of Representatives from California's 28th Congressional District and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
