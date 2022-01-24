Super Summer Camp Early Registration Now Available for City Residents

Police are searching for a suspect after three officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, the city's police department tweeted. All three officers are in stable condition. The incident began at around 2:40 p.m. local time when officers responded to a home for a reported disturbance, Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday evening at a news conference. The suspect fled in a gray car, leading police on a chase that ended when the suspect crashed.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO