Hyatt plots Americas growth through ‘23

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has revealed plans to accelerate its brand growth in the Americas region with a strong pipeline of expected hotel openings through 2023. Fueled by growing leisure travel demand, 45 hotels are expected to join Hyatt's portfolio of brands, including Apple Leisure Group's (ALG) AMRTM Collection brands, in 2022...

Hyatt to Expand to 11 New Markets in the Americas

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans to accelerate its brand growth in the Americas region with a strong pipeline of expected hotel openings through 2023. Fueled by growing leisure travel demand, 45 hotels are expected to join Hyatt’s portfolio of brands, including Apple Leisure Group’s (ALG) AMRTM Collection brands, in 2022 and 2023 in key resort, all-inclusive, and urban destinations. In addition, Hyatt has signed management and franchise agreements for hotels in 11 new markets and 19 existing markets across the Americas.
