Hyatt plots Americas growth through ‘23

This is my last Vegas post for a bit, I promise! Pinky swear and all of that. I have been covering the new MGM Rewards program quite a bit over the last week or two. We have looked at the good, and the bad and even how to get status for “free”. The good side of things got me to thinking (dangerous I know). Vegas has always been a decent place to hit up a couple of stays if you are going after World of Hyatt Globalist status, or Explorist for that matter. Those pesky $35-$50 resort fees at MGM properties always took away the chance at it being a great deal though. That should change in February, assuming status matched MGM Rewards Gold members get the perk as expected. With that change did earning Hyatt Globalist status in Vegas go from a meh opportunity to a great one? How much would it cost to mattress run 60 nights at the beginning of the year? Let’s take a look!

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO