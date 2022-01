ORLANDO, Fla. (Jan. 25, 2022) — Spice World, an Orlando-based company, has been named an Official Partner of Orlando City SC (MLS) and Orlando Pride (NWSL). “Entering into an exciting year, we are happy to have Spice World come aboard as our newest partner,” Orlando City and Orlando Pride President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon said. “As a locally-based company, Spice World understands the importance of having a strong presence within the Orlando community and we look forward to working with them to enhance our impact as a Club at the local level. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership brings, and look forward to all the great work we will do together.”

