Bruce Dickinson Picks Iron Maiden's Most Underrated Song

Pick up Ghost vinyl, action figures, merch and more — including their new album, Impera, on vinyl, CD and cassette — over at our shop. Last night (January 25th) Ghost made their triumphant return to the stage, playing their first show in nearly two years at Nevada's Reno Events Center alongside tourmates Volbeat and Twin Temple. Papa Emeritus IV sashayed through an epic 16-song set that included the live debuts of "Hunter's Moon" and the group's Blacklist comp cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" plus the world premiere of new song "Kaisarion." Ghost's most recent single, "Call Me Little Sunsine," was notably absent from the setlist (scroll to see it in full, courtesy of setlist.fm), but the Swedish occult-rock superstars more than made up for that with the unveiling of the Nameless Ghoul's cool new steampunk astronaut outfits. Check out photos from the show, posted on the group's Instagram, below. Ghost's upcoming album, Impera, is due out March 11th release via Loma Vista.

RENO, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO