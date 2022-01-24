ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

QYLD: Year In Review, Generating Large Yield But Not ROI From Global X Covered Call ETFs

Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has come to an end and I compare QYLD against the other Global X covered call funds RYLD and XYLD. With 2021 coming to an end, I wanted to follow up on my previous article about the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) with a full year-end review....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Asia high-yield ETF inflows surge even as performance plummets

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Asia high-yield exchange traded funds have been attracting substantial inflows despite a huge drop in returns in the second half of the year. The Singapore-listed iShares Barclays...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roi#Etfs
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Harvesting Week 47 Update: $4,700 Allocated, $317.03 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.52% Across 60 Positions

After 47 weeks and $4,700 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $317.03 in annual dividend income. It feels like a different investment era than it did just two months ago. Markets reached all-time highs, and multiple firms said the S&P 500 would finish in the 5,000s for 2022. Goldman Sachs (GS) gave a 5,100 target, Wells Fargo (WFC) provided a range between 5,100 – 5,300, RBC's target was 5,050, Credit Suisse (CS) indicated a 5,200 close, and Citigroup (NYSE:C) came in with the same target as GS, 5,100. The past two months have been nothing but carnage, and just when you think things are looking better, the Fed Minutes come out and indicate something drastically different than what Jerome Powell outlined in his address to the nation. Since their highs, the Dow has declined by 2,687.28 (-7.27%), the S&P 500 is down by 426.68 (-8.85%), and the Nasdaq has taken the largest blow, sinking by 2,443.31 (-15.07%). There are only two types of people who are happy right now, bears and investors who have decades until retirement who mainly invest in index funds. Many of the companies that couldn't miss in 2020 declined throughout 2021 and have gone into freefall over the past several weeks. For instance, PYPL has declined by -45.81% in the past six months, SQ has declined by -54,09%, and Zoom Video (ZM) has declined by -58.17%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Intel price target cut at Citi as guidance hurt on heavy investment, PC correction

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are slipping early Thursday, as Citi cut its price target on the chipmaker after it gave "very poor" guidance due to a number of reasons, including heavy investment and a PC inventory correction. Analyst Christopher Danely lowered his price target to $55, but kept the neutral rating,...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Blackstone stock gains 4% after Q4 results reflect record fee-related earnings

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock climbs 4.0% in premarket trading after Q4 results beat consensus, capping off a year in which its assets under management rose 42%, its fastest growth rate in more than a decade. "Outstanding investment performance and the power of our brand are leading to share gains in multiple...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Xilinx gains after getting Chinese approval for $35B sale to Advanced Micro Devices (update)

Update 10:07am: Updates shares, adds refiling date for HSR. Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) rose 5.9% after China's antitrust authority approved with conditions Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) planned $35B purchase of the company. AMD fell 0.8%. China's State Administration for Market Regulation approved the deal, according to a listing on its website. Chinese...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Diem is reported to sell its technology to Silvergate Capital - WSJ

The Diem Association, the social network-based payments tech project founded by Meta (NASDAQ:FB) in 2019, is selling its technology to Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), a small bank that had agreed to issue some of the stablecoins that were intended to the currency of the ecosystem, the Wall Street Journalreports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Tesla dazzles analysts with profit marks, Austin ramp and 4680 developments

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down slightly in premarket trading after its earnings topper is offset in part by a warning that supply chain issues will linger in 2022. Shares of TSLA are off 0.79% to $930.00. Looking at the setup for the year, the early reaction from analysts is largely positive on the report.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AvePoint rises 3% on expansion of FedRAMP (moderate) authorization

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares climb 3% on the expansion of AVPT's FedRAMP (moderate) authorization, an indication that its security controls have been rigorously evaluated and its SaaS solutions are verified for use within all federal agencies. AVPT received its initial FedRAMP (moderate) authorization sponsored by the Dept. of Energy in Apr.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy