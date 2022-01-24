Puppy dumped and almost killed outside Louisiana business

The mother of a newborn baby left inside a cardboard box with a note during the winter season in Fairbanks, Alaska, has been found.Police said on Wednesday that the mother was a juvenile and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” police said.Authorities did not release the mother’s age or identity.The baby had been found bundled in blankets inside a box at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve. The child was taken to a hospital...
