ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Puppy dumped and almost killed outside Louisiana business

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp us catch the sick bastard who dumped this puppy in Louisiana. BRProud.com reports:...

wjbo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A puppy was tossed from a car and abandoned in front of a business in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The HR manager of Halco Production Machining says they had just had a management lunch meeting when they pulled back into the shop and noticed the puppy under a car, scared and cold. The manager says after an hour of showing him they wouldn’t hurt him, he warmed up to them and allowed them to bring him inside and feed him.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
KLFY News 10

Louisiana dog plays with the big canines in Puppy Bowl XVIII

BENTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Birch! This pint-size puppy is participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII. At 4 pounds and 11 weeks old, Birch was the smallest dog on the show. Birch came from Ninna’s Road to Rescue – Benton, Louisiana. The rescue describes Birch this way, “He loves to play hard, but equally loves a […]
BENTON, LA
KGET

Louisiana man killed on Buck Owens Boulevard identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Buck Owens Boulevard Monday night. Kevin Bernard Meyers, 55, of Baton Rogue, La., was hit on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue just before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead in the scene. Officials said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies
13WMAZ

Man shot, killed outside vacant Macon duplex

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, it happened outside of a vacant duplex located in the 2800-block of Elpis Street. The shooting was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around...
MACON, GA
CBS Chicago

Amanda Calo, Woman Found Shot Dead With Illinois State Trooper Husband In Murder-Suicide, Had Been Southeast Side Pre-K Teacher

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was found shot dead with her Illinois State Police trooper husband in a murder-suicide on the Southeast Side was a Chicago Public Schools pre-kindergarten teacher. The Chicago Teachers Union reported Tuesday that Amanda Calo was a pre-kindergarten teacher at Matthew Gallistel Language Academy, 10347 S. Ewing Ave., and left behind two children, ages 1 and 4. Another devastating loss for one of our school communities as we mourn the tragic death of Amanda Calo, proud Chicagoan and Pre-K teacher at Gallistel ES. Amanda leaves behind two children in Myla (1) and Eli (4). Please find in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Newborn boy found abandoned in box with note saying: ‘My mom is so sad to do this’

A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska along with a note saying “my mom is so sad to do this”. The baby was found at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve, according to Alaska State Troopers. A woman found the box with the child bundled in blankets. The baby was taken to hospital and “was found to be in good health”, police said. The note found alongside the child said “Please help me!!!”, and added that the child was born 12 weeks premature. “My parents and grandparents don’t have food...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

CBS Los Angeles Unintentionally Airs a Fatal Head-On Motorcycle Crash

A CBS local affiliate in Los Angeles had to cut a live feed of a police pursuit after a suspect on a motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision. A helicopter was tracking the suspect, who reportedly was riding a stolen motorcycle, at speeds that reached 130 mph in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. Police say they were "tracking" the suspect but say they were not actively pursuing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother of newborn found in a box is discovered

The mother of a newborn baby left inside a cardboard box with a note during the winter season in Fairbanks, Alaska, has been found.Police said on Wednesday that the mother was a juvenile and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” police said.Authorities did not release the mother’s age or identity.The baby had been found bundled in blankets inside a box at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve. The child was taken to a hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

George Floyd Rioter Sentenced To 10-Years For Deadly Arson Attack

A man who torched a Minneapolis pawn shop during the George Floyd riots, burning a man alive, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The Department of Justice says in a press release:. According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, Montez Terriel Lee, 26, along with others,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy