Puppy dumped and almost killed outside Louisiana business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A puppy was tossed from a car and abandoned in front of a business in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The HR manager of Halco Production Machining says they had just had a management lunch meeting when they pulled back into the shop and noticed the puppy under a car, scared and cold. The manager says after an hour of showing him they wouldn’t hurt him, he warmed up to them and allowed them to bring him inside and feed him.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO