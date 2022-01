Any trip has the potential to turn into a fiasco, but the added layer of Covid-19 testing requirements really increases the odds. And the odds weren't in Kellie Bishop's favor when it came to a family of four's recent expedition. But the president of Travel Leaders in Charlottesville, Va., pulled out all the stops to save the trip, showing in the process how complex the post-booking, pre-trip period has become.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO