Tree Removal Work To Impact Traffic In Northfield Township

The Riverside City Council approved the removal of nine trees in Railroad Park during their regular meeting on January 17th. City Administrator Christine Yancey says that in anticipation of the Railroad Park improvement project, the city let the tree removal out for bid separate from the project as it is cheaper than including it with the rest of the construction. The city received a total of five bids with Custom Tree Service of Iowa City being awarded the project for $3,200. The council decided to remove the birch tree in a parking lot island to add four additional parking spaces. The ash trees along the east side of the park have died and will be removed along with three evergreens to make room for the new rain garden. Yancey added that following discussions, the council elected to save the maple tree in the northeast corner of the park and make slight changes to the design of the rain garden addition. Other improvements coming to the park include soft-fall material on the playgrounds, updates to playground equipment, additional parking along River and Hickory streets, a six-foot wide perimeter path and mile markers along the path. All-American Concrete Inc. of West Liberty was awarded the construction bid for $525,641 last December. The removal process is underway. Construction for the park project is scheduled to begin in late February or early March, weather permitting.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO