ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tree Removal Work To Impact Traffic In Northfield Township

whmi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTree removal work is planned in Northfield Township this week in preparation for a larger construction project. Starting tomorrow, a contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission...

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Tree removal causes detour on Martintown Road

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – UPDATE: The tree has been removed an all lanes are back open. According to North Augusta Public Safety, Eastbound traffic on Martintown Road is being diverted around the intersection at Georgia Avenue due to the removal of a large tree. This detour is expected to last most of the day. […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WILX-TV

Southwest Avenue in Jackson sees closures due to tree removal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Southwest Avenue in Jackson was closed Thursday through the afternoon. The closure was between West Franklin Street and Carlton Boulevard while crews removed a tree. City officials said the large dead tree needed to be removed before it fell into the road during bad weather. For...
JACKSON, MI
kmaland.com

Post-derecho tree removal continues in Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- Little by little, crews are erasing the remnants of December's derecho in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen once again lauded cleanup efforts in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Extensive recovery efforts took place at the Rose Hill Cemetery, where approximately 22 trees were felled by high winds December 15th. McQueen credited the work of both city cemetery workers and an outside tree service for helping pick up the pieces following the storm.
SHENANDOAH, IA
The Blade

Utility work in Perrysburg Township

Increased construction traffic and shoulder restrictions are possible near the intersection of Jerome Road and West River Road in Lucas County as a result of a project in the area, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Uban Construction
whmi.com

Howell Township Apartment Development Moves Forward

An amended site plan has been approved for a multi-family residential development in Howell Township. The Union at Oak Grove will be a 220-unit apartment complex built on a roughly 27-acre parcel located off of Oak Grove Road, behind Kroger. The project was originally approved by the Howell Township Planning Commission in December 2020, but due to a then-unforeseen amount of grading issues, became too costly and undoable.
HOWELL, MI
MLive

Busy Jackson street is closing for a day for tree removal

JACKSON, MI – A busy Jackson street is closing to traffic for one day for tree removal. The city of Jackson’s Department of Public Works is closing a portion of S. West Avenue at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, for the safe removal of a large dead tree, city officials said, adding the street will likely be closed through the afternoon.
JACKSON, MI
kciiradio.com

Riverside Approves Tree Removal for Railroad Park Project

The Riverside City Council approved the removal of nine trees in Railroad Park during their regular meeting on January 17th. City Administrator Christine Yancey says that in anticipation of the Railroad Park improvement project, the city let the tree removal out for bid separate from the project as it is cheaper than including it with the rest of the construction. The city received a total of five bids with Custom Tree Service of Iowa City being awarded the project for $3,200. The council decided to remove the birch tree in a parking lot island to add four additional parking spaces. The ash trees along the east side of the park have died and will be removed along with three evergreens to make room for the new rain garden. Yancey added that following discussions, the council elected to save the maple tree in the northeast corner of the park and make slight changes to the design of the rain garden addition. Other improvements coming to the park include soft-fall material on the playgrounds, updates to playground equipment, additional parking along River and Hickory streets, a six-foot wide perimeter path and mile markers along the path. All-American Concrete Inc. of West Liberty was awarded the construction bid for $525,641 last December. The removal process is underway. Construction for the park project is scheduled to begin in late February or early March, weather permitting.
RIVERSIDE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WBRE

Water main break impacts traffic in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break has caused delays in traffic in West Hazleton, Monday afternoon. The West Hazleton Fire Department is advising drivers to use caution in the area of Susquehanna Boulevard and Deer Run Road. Officials say Deer Run Road is open but there are major delays as crews […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
whmi.com

Committee To Award Federal Funding For Area Road Projects

Area residents and businesses have an opportunity to weigh in during a virtual meeting tomorrow in which federal road funding will be divvied up for different projects. The Oakland County Federal Aid Committee, which selects projects to receive federal road funding in the county, will meet at 9am. The meeting will be conducted virtually via conference call. The public is invited to attend the meeting and offer input on agenda items.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Killeen Daily Herald

Traffic impact analysis: boon for city or development roadblock?

In the chambers of Killeen City Hall, few phrases are more easily prone to disrupt conversation than “street impact fee.”. And though that wasn’t quite the proposal at a City Council workshop Tuesday, the introduction of a “traffic impact analysis” still managed to raise a few eyebrows.
KILLEEN, TX
ridgefieldwa.us

Traffic Impact Updates

Below is up-to-date information about traffic impacts caused by projects. Read about the Ridgefield Transportation Benefit District and the Ridgefield Pavement Management Program. Road construction, especially paving, is weather dependent and often delayed by inclement weather. Please keep in mind that the schedules provided are the most current available, but...
State College

Commission opposes removal of 46 trees along Atherton

STATE COLLEGE — The State College Borough Tree Commission passed a unanimous motion to oppose the scheduled removal of 46 trees as part of PennDOT’s $19 million South Atherton Street improvement project after residents voiced their concerns during a public comment session on Jan. 13. According to the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nbc11news.com

Montrose traffic signal replacement work to begin Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose has announced work to replace a damaged traffic signal at the Main Street and Nevada Avenue intersection. Work is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and is anticipated to last approximately two weeks. According to the city, the traffic signal...
MONTROSE, CO
WAFF

Bridge project will impact traffic in Jackson County

Havoc attacked a woman last year, causing serious head and scalp injuries. The dog also reportedly attacked other dogs in the animal shelter while waiting for the case to be heard. Former HPD officer accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend scheduled to be in court. Updated: 5 hours ago. David McCoy...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WTOL-TV

The Perrysburg sewer rehabilitation project and its impact on traffic

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced an update involving the Perrysburg sewer rehabilitation project. Southbound West Boundary Street, between Front Street and West Sixth Street, will be reduced to one lane for sewer work. This will start today and go through March, the district announced.
PERRYSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy