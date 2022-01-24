Beartooth postpone UK and European Below Tour to 2023

Oct. 05 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium. Oct. 23 – Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra Club. Oct. 26 – Bucharest, Romania – Arenele Romanes Marquee. Last November, GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke to Minneapolis. Minnesota’s 93X radio station about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band’s new studio album. He said: “People always ask us about this gap of how come it takes GODSMACK four years to put out new music. Well, for us, it’s a blink of an eye. And the reason is because we take about six months to a year to write and record a record, ’cause we go for quality most of the time, not quantity. And then it’s touring on it, which lasts another 18 months to two years. And then, obviously, when coming off a big world tour like that, before we do another record, we’re taking six months off or something like that, and then it’s another six months to a year to write [a new album]. So four years goes by very quickly is my point. Obviously, with COVID, it even bumped it up a little bit more. So, in a nutshell, the plan is gonna be we have some shows we’re gonna honor this April and May coming up from back when COVID hit and we had to cancel some — just a handful. And then we are planning to hopefully release something late ’22, with the intentions of getting out there by early ’23 — in the States. We may start a little sooner in Europe first, but the States, I think, ’23 for a big new-look world tour kind of thing [in support of a] new album.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO