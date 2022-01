The global supply chain shortage is having a massive impact on the entire technology industry, affecting both availability and price of IT hardware, as enterprises are struggling to secure semiconductor chips, servers and other key hardware components needed for their datacenter and IT infrastructure. This shortage likely won’t be fully resolved for at least another year, proving critical that CIOs and IT decision-makers find ways to efficiently and effectively leverage cloud resources to keep digital transformation efforts on track.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO