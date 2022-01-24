Whatever Happened To The Silver Fox Charlie Rich?

Not a lot of people know this, but Tom Hanks, before he became the legendary actor we now know him to be, starred in a short-lived sitcom in the ’80s titled Bosom Buddies. The show, which ran from 1980 to 1982 on ABC, told the story of two struggling advertisers who disguised as women so they could continue living in the only apartment they could afford, which only allowed women. Bosom Buddies was known for its heavy use of improvisation. The show was actually well-received but did not survive the ratings game, getting the boot after only two seasons. Still, it continues to be known for its wit and unique storyline, as well as building the foundation for the careers of its stars. In fact, Tom Hanks says the show continues to be close to his heart, so much so that he reunited with the cast of the show in 2010. The Los Angeles Times wrote, “Instead of treating “Bosom Buddies” as a footnote best forgotten, Hanks embraced his past with open arms Saturday during a gleeful reunion with Scolari and the cast at Sony Studios for the “8th Annual TV Land Awards.” It has been 40 years since the last episode of Bosom Buddies aired on TV. What has happened to its cast since the show was last on air?
