Whatever Happened To The Silver Fox Charlie Rich?

Some actors make so many movies during the course of their career that’s it tough to think of all of them, but now and then there are a few hidden gems here and there that might not be considered to be that valuable to some but are at least interesting enough to look at. Soldier can be classified as one of Kurt Russell’s many movies that have been shoved into the archives after so many years. It might be picked up and dusted off every now and then, but after watching this movie a few times it feels as though more could have been done with it had the budget been a little greater. It might have been better as a limited TV series since it did feature several notable actors and it’s fair to state that it might have done better had the missions that Todd, played by Russell, and his squad participated in been fleshed out a little. The short but meaningful montage that took place in the first part of the movie was enough to get the point through that Todd and his fellow soldiers were bred for one thing, to execute whatever orders they were given.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO