Area residents are invited along for a winter day of studying area wildlife interact with their environment. Participants will meet Saturday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, in the Viking Room of the Venture Inn, 1015 U.S. 2 in Libby, Montana. Over coffee, participants will go over a brief set of handouts describing specialized predator-prey relationships such as the one between Canadian lynx and Snowshoe hare, and other species interesting winter relationships in the wild. The group will additionally focus on some botanical terminology that will help participants spot and identify the more predominant characteristics of coniferous trees, evergreen shrubs and forbs. At about 9:30 a.m., the group will head to the field.

LIBBY, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO