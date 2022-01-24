APR adds Mike Williams to growing team

In its quest to further expansion into the United States, Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has just announced its decision to add Rick Calacci, David VanderWaal, Mike Kadish, and Mike Fahey to its US executive team. Last year, Hisense enjoyed a large amount of success in the US market and was the fastest-growing manufacturer among the top five TV brands in the United States. The company enjoyed particular success with large TVs in the 50+ inch category. The decision to add four new members to the executive team is crucial to expanding the company’s North American operations and for developing relationships with customers.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO