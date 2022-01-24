ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

APR adds Mike Williams to growing team

labelandnarrowweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Printing Resources (APR) has named Mike Williams as vice president, sales. A long-time senior manager and high-performance sales leader in labels and packaging, Williams joins APR...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Sedalia Democrat

Callis adds Operations Manager to team

Stephanie Craig has joined Callis & Associates as Operations Manager. In this new position on the agency’s strategic marketing team, Craig is responsible for overseeing the internal …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
BUSINESS
lawnandlandscape.com

PBI-Gordon adds Johnson to sales team

SHAWNEE, Kan. – The employee-owners of PBI-Gordon Corporation announced that Michael Johnson has joined the company as a sales representative. He is responsible for PBI-Gordon product sales to golf course and turfgrass management customers in Arizona, California, Nevada and Hawaii. Immediately prior to joining PBI-Gordon, Johnson worked at FMC...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

BlockFi adds tech guru to executive team

On the heels of announcing Deborah Barta as its chief operating officer, Jersey City-based BlockFi, a crypto financial services company, named Alexander Grigoryan as its chief technology officer. Grigoryan brings 15-plus years of engineering and management experience, having worked for a variety of startups and Fortune 500 companies. At BlockFi,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Keller Williams team defects to The Agency

A Keller Williams team led by Dennis Chernov is moving to The Agency, marking the latest installment of an ongoing personnel shuffle among Los Angeles’ top residential brokerages. Chernov and an eight-person team that includes his wife, Yana, are joining The Agency’s Sherman Oaks office, according to an announcement....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Middletown Press

The Key to Success Is a Team That Is Willing to Grow, Says This Founder

I'm Oliver Kray, founder and CEO of MyPostcard.com. Our app allows you to send your photos as real postcards anywhere worldwide. From a selection of over 50,000 designs, users can select the appropriate template to match their image, text, and occasion and personalize it accordingly. What inspired you to create...
TECHNOLOGY
bakingbusiness.com

GA Pizza adds to leadership team

TORONTO — General Assembly Holdings Ltd. (GA Pizza), a Toronto-based fast-casual pizza restaurant turned omnichannel consumer packaged goods brand, is expanding its leadership team to accelerate the company’s growth into retail channels. Katharine Joakim has been named chief financial officer. Ms. Joakim brings over a decade of experience...
BUSINESS
constructforstl.org

Oculus Inc. Adds Lilly Touchette to Marketing Team

Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm, has added Lilly Touchette as a marketing assistant. Touchette will be based at Oculus’ St. Louis headquarters, but will also assist the marketing needs of the firm’s Dallas and Portland offices, respectively. “We would like to welcome Lilly to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mpamag.com

ReverseVision adds mortgage leader to sales team

HECM lender and mortgage tech provider ReverseVision has announced the addition of mortgage expert Steve Butler (pictured) to its sales team as part of its strategic expansion plan. A 35-year industry veteran, Butler has taken on the role of director of business development. In this position, he will “build upon...
ECONOMY
bassmaster.com

Rather Outdoors adds industry veteran to the team

Rather Outdoors is pleased to announce that industry veteran Zack Swanson will join the North American operation on February 1, 2022, to lead the legendary brands of Lew’s, Strike King, Zebco and Quantum as Sr. Vice President of Brand Management. Swanson joins the Rather family following a career spanning...
ECONOMY
Kansas City Business Journal

KC startup grows employment and adds more tech offerings

NEER has proved that it has product market fit, and now it's ready to expand its tech offering to more customers throughout the U.S., CEO and founder Elango Thevar said. The Kansas City-based startup developed a real-time water management platform that uses machine learning to help cities and private utilities save money and become proactive with water, sewer and stormwater maintenance. In addition to identifying leaks, NEER can predict failures in water, sewer and stormwater collection systems.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dealerscope

Hisense Adds Four New Members to Executive Team

In its quest to further expansion into the United States, Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has just announced its decision to add Rick Calacci, David VanderWaal, Mike Kadish, and Mike Fahey to its US executive team. Last year, Hisense enjoyed a large amount of success in the US market and was the fastest-growing manufacturer among the top five TV brands in the United States. The company enjoyed particular success with large TVs in the 50+ inch category. The decision to add four new members to the executive team is crucial to expanding the company’s North American operations and for developing relationships with customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Audivita Grows Revenue 257% and Expands Virtual Team

Audiobook and podcast production company meets high demand for easy, remote recording. Audivita Studios, the audiobook and podcast production company, announced that they grew revenue by 257% and expanded their worldwide virtual team in just three years. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Lisa Bennett, VP Marketing at Kaltura. “High...
ECONOMY
inavateonthenet.net

CS Prod adds Digital Projection laser projectors to growing fleet

Projection mapping company CS Prod, a specialist in the creation of content related to history and heritage, has added to its growing Digital Projection fleet with seven additional M-Vision Lasers taking their total inventory up to a total of 20. The company focuses on large format projections and technological lighting...
BUSINESS

