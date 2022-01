Shares of Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock are up 18% today on news that the company is making progress on its planned Cryptyde spinoff. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Vinco Ventures is proceeding with its spinoff of Cryptyde, and that Cryptyde will focus its efforts on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) mining and Web 3.0 as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Investors had been eagerly awaiting news on the planned spinoff, which they see as helping to strengthen Vinco Ventures’ balance sheet.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO