Mayor Fischer, community partners announce free tax preparation service for eligible Louisville residents

Service includes helping take full advantage of expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit

Mayor Greg Fischer today joined community partners in announcing the start of free federal and state income tax preparation assistance for eligible residents.

The Louisville Asset Building Coalition’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, and AARP Tax Aide programs provide trained, IRS-certified volunteers to offer free tax services online or at select drop-off sites. VITA is available to individuals and families who earned less than $66,000 in 2021. AARP Tax-Aide’s mission is to serve any person who comes through the door, with special attention to those 60 and older.

VITA and AARP volunteers will also help determine if residents are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a refundable federal tax credit for low- and middle-income working individuals and families. Eligibility for the EITC is based on income, the number of family members and other criteria. Working families who earn up to $57,400 may be eligible, with average credits last year of nearly $2,800.

The volunteer tax preparers can also help ensure families take full advantage of the Child Tax Credit (CTC). In 2021, as part of the American Rescue Plan, this credit was increased to $3,600 per child, and made fully refundable. Families also were allowed to receive half the credit in up-front monthly payments.

“But here’s the thing to remember,” the Mayor said. “Eligible families who did not receive those advanced payments still can claim the full amount of the Child Tax Credit on their 2021 federal tax return, filed this year. And this includes families who don't normally need to file a return.”

"Tax refunds provide a critical boost to the household budget for many Louisville families – and that’s why, since taking office, I’ve made it a priority to highlight the ways your city can help you get your full refund,” the Mayor continued. “For many working families, free help with taxes and guidance in qualifying for the EITC and CTC can be game-changers. That’s money that could be used to start a savings account, buy a car, get braces for a child, pay books and college tuition, or start a college fund for their children."

Since launching in 2001, VITA Services have helped more than 128,500 tax filers. Last year, even in the midst of the pandemic, VITA processed nearly 7,000 returns, adding more than $9 million to the local economy, including nearly $2 million in EITC to residents. The AARP team helped to file another 1,500 leading to over $1.8 million in federal and state refunds. Nearly 75% of those were for individuals 60 years and older.

Mayor Fischer thanked the many partner organizations that work together on the mission of helping hardworking families file their tax returns properly and capitalize on the credits, including Louisville Metro’s Office for Resilience and Community Services, which, since he took office in 2011, has helped advance the work to include a greater focus on financial empowerment.

January 24 is the first official day for filing tax returns this season. This year, due to the COVID pandemic, several of the VITA sites will prepare in-person free tax filing by appointments only, and most of the sites will provide free tax filing through drop-off services. Individuals can visit getyourrefund.org to have their taxes prepared online.

To schedule an appointment for in-person tax assistance, call 502-305-0005 or visit louisvillekyvita.cascheduler.com.

The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:

Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Drive

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Oldham County LaGrange Library, 308 Yager, LaGrange

Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

Salt and Light CDC/NABA, Shively City Hall, 3920 Dixie Highway.

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.

Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.

For more details, including days and hours of drop off services and VITA locations, visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/qMTKCERX14Io8OOksPh76f?domain=labcservices.org

Also, visit the website for information about a free service for others interested in filing their taxes online. Volunteers may visit MyFreeTaxes.com to access free software programs offered in partnership by United Way Worldwide and TaxSlayer. LABC is proud to be a member of the Tax Time Allies and has received funding from the Intuit Freedom Foundation to increase access to VITA and free software programs.

AARP Tax Aide opens the first week of February, operating at nine sites by drop-off appointments only. For future updates including online filing options, visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/a1KrCJ6Kz5sLWllgsOEgTx?domain=aarp-tax-aide-lou.org.

To help preparers accurately determine EITC eligibility and prepare returns, individuals should bring:

Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return

Copy of 2020 tax return with all attachments and schedules

W-2s and 1099s from your employers

Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income

Form 1099-G for any unemployment compensation received during the year

1095-A for health insurance

1098 for education credit, plus a detailed financial statement from the school

Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable)

If you do not have a bank account, we can help you open a Bank On certified account.

Childcare information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid

Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed

Additional tax information that may be required

Masks are required at all VITA sites.

New this tax season, Bank On Louisville is partnering with VITA to offer a new Tax Time Connect initiative to encourage tax filers to get banked with Bank On certified accounts, and to choose direct deposit for their tax refund. A Financial Advocate will be available to provide additional support for filers as they open bank accounts and learn how to use that account to manage their money. Bank On Louisville is a collaborative partnership between local government, financial institutions and community organizations that work to improve the financial stability of unbanked and underbanked residents in our Louisville community.

“Bank On certified accounts are low-cost, safe and fully functional,” said Bank On Louisville Co-Chair, Erin Waddell. “Depositing your tax refund into a certified account is a great way to not only receive your refund faster, safer and easier – but really is a great way to build your new financial future.”

To learn more about the features and benefits of the Tax Time Connect initiative, watch this video https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/xpqnCKr7z4hxyPPZIoo1QD?domain=youtu.be. For information on how to access the Tax Time resources and to view a list of Bank On certified accounts available in Louisville, visit here: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/P4EmCL9104hMDVVlhKLzFz?domain=bankonlouisville.org/.

The work of the Louisville Asset Building Coalition and the AARP Tax Assistance Program is made possible by Metro United Way, Louisville Metro Government, the IRS, the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation and dozens of other partners, and hundreds of volunteers.

Visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/jnD2CM8KN4uVyDDvUO1y1z?domain=labcservices.org or https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/a1KrCJ6Kz5sLWllgsOEgTx?domain=aarp-tax-aide-lou.org for more information about the required documentation.

History of Louisville Asset Building Coalition (LABC) and the VITA program: In 2001, Metro United Way joined with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and several local partners to launch LABC, which works with the IRS and VITA to provide free income tax preparation for families with household incomes up to $66,000. Since taking office in 2011, Mayor Fischer has worked closed with Metro United Way to help grow and support the impact of LABC. That includes embedding LABC as a quasi-Metro agency in a partnership to expand its emphasis on financial empowerment. This year’s integration of Bank On Louisville’s banking access efforts to the tax-season services is just one example of the city’s work to ensure residents have the tools they need to build their financial stability.

