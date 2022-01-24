ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Parents urged to stop using infant loungers after reports of two infant deaths

By Debra Dolan
WCTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Authorities are warning consumers to stop using some infant loungers manufactured by Leachco, Inc., after reports of two infant deaths. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster and suffocated when their noses and mouths were covered by the lounger or...

www.wctv.tv

