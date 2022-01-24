Parents urged to stop using infant loungers after reports of two infant deaths

TOWSON, Md. (CBS) — About 8,500 chain saws sold in hardware stores nationwide are being recalled because of a potential injury hazard. The DeWALT DWCS600 18-inch corded chain saws “can remain running when the switch is on the off position or turn on when plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. The recalled chain saws are yellow with a black handle and motor cover, and have date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5. They were made in Mexico and sold between June and November of 2021 for between $130 and $150. The recalled chain saw (Image credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission) So far, there have not been any injuries or incidents linked to the recall. Anyone who bought a recalled chain saw should “immediately stop” using it, the recall states. They can contact DeWALT at 855- 474-5875 or email recall@sbdinc.com to receive a prepaid-shipping label so they can return the chain saw and get a free replacement. Click here to read the full recall notice.

