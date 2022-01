Don't be this guy. Not only is it dangerous to the person driving behind you, which is usually me. It's also illegal. It's against the law to not clear all the snow and ice off your vehicle before hitting the road. And that includes the snow on the roof too. Driving with only a small hole in the back or front window may be just enough for you to see but what about your peripheral, or the other cars on the road? All that snow and ice is going to blow off, right into the windshield of the driver behind you. And heavy forbid if all that snow is one sheet of ice. It could crash right through the glass, causing an accident or worse, killing the driver.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO