More Natural Cover Fires Spring Up Across Town Of Doolittle

This year's spring clean up will take place from March 5 - 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at the drop off location at 125 Pecan Drive. The Spring Clean Up is a service offered to Schertz residents twice a year to help them get rid of household waste not covered under their normal collection service. These clean up activities do not apply to commercial/rental property clean ups, large property clean ups, or lot and property land clearing. A current City of Schertz utility bill and proper identification are required when making a drop-off. Commercial waste will not be accepted.
