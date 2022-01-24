More Natural Cover Fires Spring Up Across Town Of Doolittle

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (CBS) — A pickup truck got stuck on a New Hampshire lake after falling through the ice Wednesday. The Wentworth Watershed Association reported the truck went through the ice right off the shore of Wentworth State Park. No one was inside the truck at the time. The owner is working with crews to figure out how to get the truck out of Lake Wentworth. There were no reports of any water contamination as a result. “Please make ‘Lake Minded’ decisions when heading out on the ice and stay safe out there,” the association said. While temperatures have been cold, first responders have...

WOLFEBORO, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO