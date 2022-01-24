ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Natural Cover Fires Spring Up Across Town Of Doolittle

By Reporter John Rogger
KRMS Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral natural cover fires are afflicting the people of Doolittle again. Officials with the Rural Fire District say they responded to numerous fires set over the weekend,...

