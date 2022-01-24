Review: Ranking the X-Men movies

This post contains full spoilers for Psylocke in X-MEN: APOCALYPSE (2016). Psylocke first appears as the bodyguard of mutant tracker Caliban (Tómas Lemarquis). When approached by an ancient mutant named En Sabah Nur (Oscar Isaac), the Apocalypse, he promises her greater power and a chance to rule the new world after they “cleanse” the world. Hungry for an increase in her telepathic abilities, which manifests in the form of telekinetic psionic energy, she quickly agrees to become one of his four horsemen, aiding him in finding other followers. After saving horseman Storm (Alexandra Shipp) from a vehicle thrown in offense by Beast (Nicholas Hoult), she gets in a heated battle with him. She takes flight with horseman Archangel (Ben Hardy) as they attack the X-Men’s acquired plane, which crash lands and sends her tumbling down to the earth in graceful, yet chaotic manner. After Apocalypse is killed by Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), Storm and Magneto (Michael Fassbender), he discreetly transfers his consciousness into her and she walks away, future unknown.

