FKA twigs releases new mixtape CAPRISONGS, a group of rhythmic and celebratory songs that mark a new era for the prolific artist (via Atlantic Records). CAPRISONGS was born out of twigs’ desire to be back with friends dancing and having fun. Teaming up initially with producer El Guincho, the pair soon recruited friends and collaborators to sing, write and produce on tracks for the mixtape. The result is a joyous collection of songs that Rolling Stone called “the most buoyant music of her career.” They also went on to declare it “an unbridled thrill,” in their 4-star review. Nylon agreed noting CAPRISONGS “one of her most buoyant, unfussy, and — perhaps most notably – playful projects yet.” Consequence went on to declare “CAPRISONGS is perhaps the most explicit example of her ample supply of influences, only further testifying to her status as one of the decade’s most innovative pop musicians.” Listen to CAPRISONGS here.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO