Paranoia, Obsession, and Murder in Robert M. Coates’s “Wisteria Cottage”

Last year, Chloe Okuno introduced the world to Ratmaa in her “Storm Drain” segment in V/H/S/94, and for 2022, she’s teamed up with Maika Monroe for Watcher, her confidently crafted debut feature film project. In this paranoia-fueled thriller, Monroe’s character, Julia, is transplanted to Bucharest when her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman), has to move there for his marketing job. Francis settles in rather easily, as he’s Romanian and can easily communicate with everyone; Julia, on the other hand, feels immediately isolated upon her arrival, and things only get worse for her as Francis spends more time at work and she’s often left to her own devices as she tries to navigate her way through her new surroundings and her new life. One night, Julia realizes that her neighbor (Burn Gorman) across the street is watching her from his darkened apartment, which does nothing to alleviate her anxieties.
