On this edition of Parallax Views, during the 2016 Presidential election a conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate went viral online. Said theory alleged that influential members of the Democratic Party were involved in child sex rings that engaged in human trafficking of minors through a Washington D.C. pizzeria known as Comet Ping Pong. Believer in the theory grew in numbers as discussion of Pizzagate proliferated through 4chan, websites like Infowars and Your News Wire, r/DonaldTrump Reddit and its subreddit r/Pizzagate, as well as other digital spaces. Comet Ping Pong owner reported harassment of himself and his employees at the hands of the theory’s believers. Then, on December 4th, 2016, Edgar Madison Welch, armed with an AR-15 style rife and spurred to action after reading about Pizzagate, opened fire on Comet Ping Pong. Welch was subsequently apprehended and arrested before anyone could be injured. Rather than blowing the lid off an alleged shadowy cabal’s nefarious activities at a D.C. pizza shop, Welch instead found himself serving a 4-year prison sentence.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO