ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New Immunotherapy Study Gives Encouraging News For Children With Peanut Allergy

By PETER DOCKRILL
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Children who are highly allergic to peanuts stand a significant chance to reduce the risk of adverse and potentially life-threatening reactions to the food, new research suggests. In a clinical trial of young peanut-allergic children aged between one and three years old, the majority of participants who underwent an...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Treatment#Peanuts#Study Group
deltanews.tv

Exposing Kids to Safe Levels of Peanut When Young Might Prevent Allergy

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some kids might be able to get over their peanut allergy if they start immunotherapy while they're still toddlers, a major new clinical trial reports. In the trial, a group of 1- to 3-year-olds with severe peanut allergies were safely fed gradually increasing...
HEALTH
whee.net

Peanut allergy treatment effective on toddlers, study finds

(NEW YORK) — A peanut allergy treatment often used on children 4 years old and up in the U.S. appears to be safe for toddlers too, a new study has found. Around 2% of children in the country suffer from the allergy, some to a debilitating degree, which is why the discovery is “extremely exciting,” said Dr. David Stukus, professor of clinical pediatrics and director of the Food Allergy Treatment Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
ScienceAlert

Fascinating Mouse Study Hints We May One Day Have mRNA Vaccine for Skin Cancer

Being sun smart could one day include a vaccination not unlike those currently providing millions around the world with immunity against coronavirus. While most immunizations sensitize our immune system to an aggressive agent like a virus or even cancer cell, emerging mRNA vaccine technology could instead train our bodies into generating additional antioxidant proteins, boosting our ability to shield our DNA from damage caused by sunlight.
CANCER
parentherald.com

Peanut Allergy: Study Says Children Can Overcome It Through Early Treatment

Children with a peanut allergy could overcome it, according to a study published in The Lancet entitled "Efficacy and safety of oral immunotherapy in children aged 1-3 years with peanut allergy (the Immune Tolerance Network IMPACT trial): a randomized placebo-controlled study. Young children suffering from peanut allergy may overcome it...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The 74

Low Education Levels Strongly Tied to Being Unvaccinated

As schools across the country struggle to keep their doors open amid the Omicron surge, researchers have found a strong correlation between the unvaccinated and low levels of education. It found more than half of unvaccinated American adults who reported strong hesitancy to the vaccine had a high school education or less. Five of the […]
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
ScienceAlert

Endometriosis Drug Shows Promise in Preliminary Phase 3 Trial Results

A new drug with the potential to treat endometriosis-associated pain with very few side effects is getting closer to official approval. Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory condition and the leading cause of pelvic pain worldwide. With no known cause or cure, many patients have run out of options and are living with chronic and unrelenting symptoms.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy