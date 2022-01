We have colored vinyl copies of Vein.fm's new album This World is Going to Ruin You available in our shop — order while they last!. Earlier this month, Boston hardcore bruisers Vein.fm announced their long-awaited sophomore album, This World is Going to Ruin You, and dropped its stupidly heavy lead single "The Killing Womb." The band (FKA Vein) sounded more aggressive and discordant than ever on that track, but the second helping from the record features hot-blooded clean singing from Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly that adds yet another dimension to Vein.fm's busy sound. Blast "Fear in Non Fiction" above.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO