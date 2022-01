‘Everything cultural is now a nail, and the National Security Law is the hammer.’. Once upon a time, Hong Kong cinema was free and thriving. This resulted in many terrible films, but fast productions and faster box office allowed many filmmakers to do whatever they pleased, resulting in a sizeable number of commercial films with an artistry and fearlessness to be admired. It was under the auspices of the commercial film industry indeed that many great Hong Kong artists got their start. Wong Kar-wai’s existential musings were first glimpsed in gangster films, and Johnnie To cut his cinematic baby teeth on madcap comedies. Even Stanley Kwan, whose output has never seemed very commercial, began with star vehicles.

