Antisense oligonucleotide silencing of FUS expression as a therapeutic approach in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

By Vladislav A. Korobeynikov
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFused in sarcoma (FUS) is an RNA-binding protein that is genetically and pathologically associated with rare and aggressive forms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). To explore the mechanisms by which mutant FUS causes neurodegeneration in ALS-FTD, we generated a series of FUS knock-in mouse lines that express...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Cortical morphology predicts placebo response in multiple sclerosis

Despite significant insights into the neural mechanisms of acute placebo responses, less is known about longer-term placebo responses, such as those seen in clinical trials, or their interactions with brain disease. We examined brain correlates of placebo responses in a randomized trial of a then controversial and now disproved endovascular treatment for multiple sclerosis. Patients received either balloon or sham extracranial venoplasty and were followed for 48Â weeks. Venoplasty had no therapeutic effect, but a subset of both venoplasty- and sham-treated patients reported a transient improvement in health-related quality of life, suggesting a placebo response. Placebo responders did not differ from non-responders in total MRI T2 lesion load, count or location, nor were there differences in normalized brain volume, regional grey or white matter volume or cortical thickness (CT). However, responders had higher lesion activity. Graph theoretical analysis of CT covariance showed that non-responders had a more small-world-like CT architecture. In non-responders, lesion load was inversely associated with CT in somatosensory, motor and association areas, precuneus, and insula, primarily in the right hemisphere. In responders, lesion load was unrelated to CT. The neuropathological process in MS may produce in some a cortical configuration less capable of generating sustained placebo responses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Study: Stronger evidence linking virus to multiple sclerosis

There’s more evidence that one of the world’s most common viruses may set some people on the path to developing multiple sclerosis.Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease that occurs when immune system cells mistakenly attack the protective coating on nerve fibers, gradually eroding them.The Epstein-Barr virus has long been suspected of playing a role in development of MS. It’s a connection that’s hard to prove because just about everybody gets infected with Epstein-Barr, usually as kids or young adults -- but only a tiny fraction develop MS. Thursday, Harvard researchers reported one of the largest studies yet to back...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Res#Oligonucleotide#Exp#Fus Knock#Ion363#Als#Ftd
Scientific American

Epstein-Barr Virus Found to Trigger Multiple Sclerosis

A connection between the human herpesvirus Epstein-Barr and multiple sclerosis (MS) has long been suspected but has been difficult to prove. Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is the primary cause of mononucleosis and is so common that 95 percent of adults carry it. Unlike Epstein-Barr, MS, a devastating demyelinating disease of the central nervous system, is relatively rare. It affects 2.8 million people worldwide. But people who contract infectious mononucleosis are at slightly increased risk of developing MS. In the disease, inflammation damages the myelin sheath that insulates nerve cells, ultimately disrupting signals to and from the brain and causing a variety of symptoms, from numbness and pain to paralysis.
CANCER
Neuroscience News

Astrocyte Studies Reveal Harmful Changes in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Summary: In patients with ALS, astrocytes within the brain become pro-inflammatory and tend to lose their protective function, resulting in changes in the ability to uptake glutamate. Source: Francis Crick Institute. Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have revealed harmful changes in supporting cells, called astrocytes, in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A comparative multicentric long-term study of un-augmented modified Nishida procedure vs augmentation in unilateral sixth nerve palsy

To compare the effectiveness of three procedures: modified Nishida procedure alone vs modified Nishida procedure combined with medial rectus recession (MRc) vs modified Nishida procedure combined with MRc and botulinum toxin (BT) for severe unilateral sixth nerve palsy. Design. Consecutive, interventional case series. Methods. The medical records of a consecutive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Research on rare diseases: ten years of progress and challenges at IRDiRC

The International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC) is a global collaborative initiative launched in 2011, aimed at tackling rare diseases through research. Here, we summarize IRDiRC’s vision and goals and highlight achievements and prospects after its first decade. Fondazione Telethon, Milan, Italy. Galliano Zanello. Institut National de la Santé...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gerd symptoms after laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass: an emerging scenario

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is the second most performed bariatric procedure and it is considered the procedure of choice to treat patients with severe obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). However, some authors described the new onset or the recurrence of GERD symptoms after RYGB, and data at follow-up were scanty. In our center, we evaluated trend in weight, GERD symptoms and obesity-related comorbidities in 45 patients undergone RYGB at least 60 months before (mean follow-up 99.9"‰Â±"‰22.9 months). At RYGB 51.1% patients referred preoperative GERD symptoms; among them, 47.8% showed an intraoperative hiatal hernia (HH). At medium-term follow-up mean BMI was significantly lower compared to baseline (p"‰<"‰0.001). Among patients with preoperative GERD, 69.6% had GERD resolution and 30.4% reported postoperative GERD symptoms. Furthermore, 18.2% without preoperative GERD referred postoperative GERD new onset. We confirmed that RYGB as primary intervention provides satisfactory weight loss and a high percentage of GERD symptoms resolution. However, about 24.4% of patients complained of GERD symptoms at medium-term follow-up. The pathophysiology of GERD after RYGB, de novo or persistence, is not completely understood and several hypotheses could be drawn; however, further studies focusing the pathophysiology of these symptoms are needed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Approaching the diagnosis of thyroid disorders in preterm infants

Children born prematurely display a unique and dynamic pattern of thyroid hormone concentrations that varies after birth depending on gestational and chronological age and other postnatal variables. Not only hypothalamic"“pituitary"“thyroid (HPT) axis immaturity but also withdrawal of maternal"“placental thyroxine (T4) transfer after birth, morbidities, medication, iodine exposure, low weight, the persistence of foetal metabolism of deiodinases and a smaller thyroid gland affect thyroid hormone physiology. Premature infants exhibit lower T4 concentrations when compared with foetuses at the same gestational age,1 usually called "hypothyroxinaemia of prematurity". Additionally, reductions in T4 are even more pronounced in very low birth weight newborns when critically ill, reaching a nadir at the end of the first week of life and then gradually rising from this time onwards until overlapping levels seen in term infants.2 Furthermore, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations at birth are lower in this population than those observed in term infants, and in some cases present a late rise which is not seen in term babies.3 This condition, entitled "hyperthyrotropinaemia", i.e. mild elevation of TSH with normal T4 concentrations, is frequently characterised by having a normal thyroid gland anatomy and by being transient.4.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Differential roles for DNAJ isoforms in HTT-polyQ and FUS aggregation modulation revealed by chaperone screens

Protein aggregation is a hallmark of neurodegeneration. Here, we find that Huntington's disease-related HTT-polyQ aggregation induces a cellular proteotoxic stress response, while ALS-related mutant FUS (mutFUS) aggregation leads to deteriorated proteostasis. Further exploring chaperone function as potential modifiers of pathological aggregation in these contexts, we reveal divergent effects of naturally-occurring chaperone isoforms on different aggregate types. We identify a complex of the full-length (FL) DNAJB14 and DNAJB12, that substantially protects from mutFUS aggregation, in an HSP70-dependent manner. Their naturally-occurring short isoforms, however, do not form a complex, and lose their ability to preclude mutFUS aggregation. In contrast, DNAJB12-short alleviates, while DNAJB12-FL aggravates, HTT-polyQ aggregation. DNAJB14-FL expression increases the mobility of mutFUS aggregates, and restores the deteriorated proteostasis in mutFUS aggregate-containing cells and primary neurons. Our results highlight a maladaptive cellular response to pathological aggregation, and reveal a layer of chaperone network complexity conferred by DNAJ isoforms, in regulation of different aggregate types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Understanding the hematopoietic factory during acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Initial presentation for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is often accompanied by abnormalities in peripheral blood counts on routine evaluation of bloodwork. Anemia, thrombocytopenia, and leukopenia or neutropenia are common presenting signs. Indeed, a child who presents with low counts in two cell lines should garner suspicion for a diagnosis of acute leukemia and warrants evaluation by a specialist. These clinical abnormalities hint at a problem in hematopoietic cell function and production of mature blood cells across the three lineages (red cells, white cells, and platelets).
CANCER
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An integrated approach towards a public health perspective on chronic kidney disease

Increased awareness of chronic kidney disease among the general public is required to facilitate action to improve kidney health. An integrated approach involving mass media campaigns, primary health-care interventions and advocacy is needed to draw attention to chronic kidney disease and shift the focus from kidney failure to achieve a public health perspective on this disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bioworld.com

Molecular mimicry triggers multiple sclerosis

Antibodies to the EBNA1 protein of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) can cross-react with glial cell adhesion molecule (GlialCAM), a component of the myelin sheath. The findings are the first to report a mechanism for how viral infections can cause autoimmune disorders. And somewhat ironically, they were reported by a former skeptic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

COVID-19 reinfections among naturally infected and vaccinated individuals

The protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by pre-existing antibodies elicited due to the current vaccination or natural infection is a global concern. We aimed to investigate the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its clinical features among infection-naÃ¯ve, infected, vaccinated, and post-infection-vaccinated individuals. A cohort was designed among icddr,b staff registered for COVID-19 testing by real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR). Reinfection cases were confirmed by whole-genome sequencing. From 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2021, 1644 (mean age, 38.4Â years and 57% male) participants were enrolled; where 1080 (65.7%) were tested negative and added to the negative cohort. The positive cohort included 750 positive patients (564 from baseline and 186 from negative cohort follow-up), of whom 27.6% were hospitalized and 2.5% died. Among hospitalized patients, 45.9% had severe to critical disease and 42.5% required oxygen support. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus were found significantly higher among the hospitalised patients compared to out-patients; risk ratio 1.3 and 1.6 respectively. The risk of infection among positive cohort was 80.2% lower than negative cohort (95% CI 72.6"“85.7%; p"‰<"‰0.001). Genome sequences showed that genetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains were responsible for reinfections. Naturally infected populations were less likely to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 than the infection-naÃ¯ve and vaccinated individuals. Although, reinfected individuals did not suffer severe disease, a remarkable proportion of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals were (re)-infected by the emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH

