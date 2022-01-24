Antisense oligonucleotide silencing of FUS expression as a therapeutic approach in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is the second most performed bariatric procedure and it is considered the procedure of choice to treat patients with severe obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). However, some authors described the new onset or the recurrence of GERD symptoms after RYGB, and data at follow-up were scanty. In our center, we evaluated trend in weight, GERD symptoms and obesity-related comorbidities in 45 patients undergone RYGB at least 60 months before (mean follow-up 99.9"‰Â±"‰22.9 months). At RYGB 51.1% patients referred preoperative GERD symptoms; among them, 47.8% showed an intraoperative hiatal hernia (HH). At medium-term follow-up mean BMI was significantly lower compared to baseline (p"‰<"‰0.001). Among patients with preoperative GERD, 69.6% had GERD resolution and 30.4% reported postoperative GERD symptoms. Furthermore, 18.2% without preoperative GERD referred postoperative GERD new onset. We confirmed that RYGB as primary intervention provides satisfactory weight loss and a high percentage of GERD symptoms resolution. However, about 24.4% of patients complained of GERD symptoms at medium-term follow-up. The pathophysiology of GERD after RYGB, de novo or persistence, is not completely understood and several hypotheses could be drawn; however, further studies focusing the pathophysiology of these symptoms are needed.

