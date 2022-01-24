ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Venture Capital Created the Modern World

By Adrian Wooldridge
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Venture capital is by far the most interesting form of capital — and, along with tech entrepreneurs, venture capitalists are the most interesting sort of capitalists. Over the past 60-odd years VCs have...

www.bloomberg.com

Reuters

Review: Venture capital is a victim of own success

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What’s good for venture capital isn’t necessarily good for venture capitalists. That’s one message from “The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Art of Disruption”, Sebastian Mallaby’s absorbing new history of startup investing. Successful early technology backers invited imitators, making capital into a commodity and empowering cocksure founders. Even as the $1.8 trillion industry breaks fundraising and dealmaking records, its influence over companies may have peaked.
MARKETS
Axios

Venture capital's exit-driven pandemic returns

U.S. venture capitalists raised a record $128.3 billion in 2021, and it’s no wonder given the prior year's near-record returns of 50.1%, per Cambridge Associates. Why it matters: The last 18 months have shattered startup fundraising records, but the latest venture performance data suggests the public listing boom has made it an equally fruitful period for their investors.
MARKETS
propertyindustryeye.com

Venture capital group that backed Zoopla invests in Homesearch

Homesearch has secured major investment from a venture capitalist firm that originally backed Zoopla. The property data and estate agent prospecting platform, which aims to help estate agents generate new leads, has completed a £5m Series A funding round with Octopus Ventures. The London-based firm says that it will...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

How One Venture Capitalist Thinks About Capital Allocation

Picking the right companies to invest in is probably the biggest challenge to being a successful investor, but there's more to it than that. You also have consider things like position sizing, or how much to invest in each company. In this Backstage Pass interview aired on Jan. 5, Fool...
MARKETS
AlleyWatch

The NYC Venture Capital Firm News Digest: 1/19/2022

This bi-weekly column covers the latest news from venture capital firms in NYC for the first half of January 2022 featuring must-know news including news for Lerer Hippeau, TMV, Oceans, and more. If you have NYC venture capital firm news to submit for consideration for this column please send it to vc@alleywatch.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
crunchbase.com

As Venture Capital Continues To Change, What Will 2022 Bring?

Even as the venture capital industry shattered all records last year, it also continued to see significant changes to how it operates and its place in the startup ecosystem. Last year saw seismic changes brought about by the likes of large hedge funds such as Tiger Global and Coatue pouring money into venture-backed startups and spiking valuations. It also saw some legacy players change the way they play the venture game, including Sequoia Capital’s plans to change its fund structure.
MARKETS
siliconhillsnews.com

Austin Companies Raised a Record-Breaking $4.9 Billion in Venture Capital in 2021

The year 2021 marks the year of the biggest funding deals for Austin startups since Silicon Hills News began covering the market in 2011. Austin had several big funding deals worth more than $100 million. In fact, all the top ten deals for Austin in 2021 were worth $100 million or more. The pandemic might have slowed the economy but it didn’t slow down the money flowing into startups.
AUSTIN, TX
cryptoslate.com

Crypto exchange FTX launches a $2 billion venture capital fund

Crypto exchange FTX recently announced the launch of a $2 billion venture capital fund–FTX Ventures. According to the official announcement made by the crypto exchange, FTX hired a former partner at Lightspeed and Discovery, Inc. executive Amy Wu to lead the new fund focused on investing in top projects building in Web3.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Web 3.0 Meets Venture Capital

Kickstarter’s new crowdfunding venture … the intersection of blockchain and VC … action steps you can take today. The convergence of government’s legislative change and blockchain technology is going to revolutionize investing. Those looking for funding are going to be able to access investors much easier,...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Untapped opportunities in fintech: A Q&A with Bain Capital Ventures’ new partner

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. My weeks thus far have been filled with illuminating—and sometimes highly opinionated—interviews since taking the helm of this newsletter. There’s quite a lot happening in the dealmaking world, spanning founders on trial, plump private equity exits, and funding activity in farming.
MARKETS
CharlotteObserver.com

Bubble Alert: Venture Capital Investment Hits Record High

Venture capital activity hit an all-time high last year, but there are opposite ways to interpret the data. VC bulls say the numbers point to the vibrancy of the asset class, while VC bears say it’s a bubble. Venture capital set a record in 2021 for deal-making, exit and...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale Talks

The controversial cryptocurrency project that Mark Zuckerberg once defended in front of Congress is unraveling after regulatory pressure. The Diem Association, a cryptocurrency initiative once known as Libra backed by Meta Platforms Inc., is weighing a sale of its assets as a way to return capital to its investor members, according to people familiar with the matter. Diem is in discussions with investment bankers about how best to sell its intellectual property and find a new home for the engineers who developed the technology, cashing out whatever value remains in its once-ambitious Diem coin venture, said the people, asking not to be identified because the discussions aren’t public.
MARKETS
uasweekly.com

Sky-Drones Ventures into the World of AWS Greengrass and Customers

As of now, Sky-Drones Technologies is a hardware vendor for AWS Greengrass and its customers. Opening up a mountain of opportunities for Sky-Drones by way of advancing their customer base and the users of AWS Greengrass by making Sky-Drones’ elite, cutting-edge hardware AIRLink more accessible, this is one you’ll not want to miss.
ELECTRONICS

