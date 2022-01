PITTSBURG, KS – The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is looking for new vendors for the upcoming Farmers’ Market Season, which starts April 16, 2022. The department is seeking vendors who are passionate about what they do and will provide unique, quality products. PPRD is specifically interested in fruits and vegetables, baked goods, chicken, and food truck vendors. However, all potential vendors are welcome and encouraged to apply.

