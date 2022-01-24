ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oral ixazomib-dexamethasone vs oral pomalidomide-dexamethasone for lenalidomide-refractory, proteasome inhibitor-exposed multiple myeloma: a randomized Phaseï»¿ 2 trial

By Meletios A. Dimopoulos
Cover picture for the articleMultiple myeloma (MM) patients typically receive several lines of combination therapy and first-line treatment commonly includes lenalidomide. As patients age, they become less tolerant to treatment, requiring convenient/tolerable/lenalidomide-free options. Carfilzomib and/or bortezomib-exposed/intolerant, lenalidomide-refractory MM patients with â‰¥2 prior lines of therapy were randomized 3:2 to ixazomib-dexamethasone (ixa-dex) (n"‰="‰73) or pomalidomide-dexamethasone (pom-dex)...

