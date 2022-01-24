Win Tickets to See Sammy Hagar!

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar has announced the first dates of his Crazy Times North American summer amphitheater tour. Hagar will be joined by his best-selling rock supergroup The Circle, featuring fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Anthony; Grammy-award winning drummer, Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso. Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers will also join the entire tour, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits — Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co, Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. The Crazy Times tour kicks off in Bridgeport, CT on Friday, June 10th at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater and continues through Saturday, September 10th at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO