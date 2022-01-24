ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Win Tickets to See Sammy Hagar!

By ESPN 700
espn700sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN 700 welcomes Sammy Hagar & the Circle with George Thorogood to USANA August 30th! Listen all week to Bill Riley and Spence Checketts shows for your chance to win tickets before you can buy them!....

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Sammy Hagar & The Circle announce 2022 tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar has announced the first dates of his Crazy Times North American summer amphitheater tour. Hagar will be joined by his best-selling rock supergroup The Circle, featuring fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Anthony; Grammy-award winning drummer, Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso. Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers will also join the entire tour, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits — Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co, Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. The Crazy Times tour kicks off in Bridgeport, CT on Friday, June 10th at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater and continues through Saturday, September 10th at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Sammy Hagar has released some very famous songs but also several that even his most hardcore fans might not know about. The video playlist embedded below starts with a quick overview of Hagar's 13 rarest B-sides, bonus tracks and soundtrack contributions, followed by YouTube videos for each song. In a...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Sammy Hagar Teams up With George Thorogood for Summer 2022 Tour

Sammy Hagar has recruited another guy who loves signing about drinking for his upcoming summer tour. George Thorogood and the Destroyers, known for songs such as "I Drink Alone" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," will join tequila and rum mogul Hagar and his band the Circle on the Crazy Times tour. The first show takes place June 10 in Bridgeport, Conn.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
George Thorogood
wiltonbulletin.com

Tour: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Are Ready for ‘Crazy Times’ This Summer

Sammy Hagar is hitting the road this summer for a newly announced Crazy Times amphitheater tour spanning the U.S. from June through September. Rock supergroup the Circle — featuring fellow Van Halen member Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and Hagar’s longtime guitarist Vic Johnson — will join the rock artist for the 14-date trek. Bulking up the show lineup, Hagar and the Circle are bringing along special guests George Thorogood and the Destroyers as openers.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
musicinminnesota.com

Win Tickets to see Chris Lane at The Fillmore, Jan 20th

Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to see country artist, Chris Lane live in Minneapolis at the Fillmore on Jan 20th, 2022. Five winners will be chosen. Don’t forget, increase your chances of winning with daily BONUS ENTRIES!. The winner will be announced on Jan...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland Scene

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Coming to Blossom in June

Rock Hall inductee Sammy Hagar just announced the first dates of his Crazy Times North American summer amphitheater tour. The Circle, a group featuring fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall inductee Michael Anthony, Grammy-award winning drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, will back Hagar. Special guests George Thorogood & the Destroyers will open the show.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Usana#Broadway Meida S
Rock 108

Sammy Hagar' Top Rock Countdown

Top Rock Countdown is a 2 hour weekly show where Sammy counts down anything he wants. One week might be his favorite party songs, the next his favorite band NOT in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or the best songs from a year or decade. Top Rock Countdown...
MUSIC
onlyinbridgeport.com

Sam Bam! Sammy Hagar Kicks Off Crazy Times Tour At The Amp

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar opens his Crazy Times Tour June 10 with opening act bad-to-the bone George Thorogood. Tickets on sale here. Other acts announced so far Lil Durk April 23, Goo Goo Dolls August 12, Dispatch and O.A.R. August 25.
MUSIC
myq105.com

Win Tickets To See Gabriel Iglesias This Friday

Tune in to Q105 at 320p with Mason Dixon all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on January 28th, 2022. Make sure the number 1-800-990-1047 is saved in your phone and be ready to call!. Gabriel Iglesias...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
99.9 KEKB

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Cody Johnson in Grand Junction

Cody Johnson is coming to Grand Junction and we want to send you to the show. Cody Johnson will be at the Las Colonias Amphitheater in Grand Junction on Friday, May 20, 2022. We giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets just by downloading our mobile app. Once you have the app downloaded, fill in the information below.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
963xke.com

Sammy Hagar and the Circle with special guest George Thorogood

963XKE welcomes Sammy Hagar and the Circle with special guest George Thorogood on June 15th at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am, but you can beat the box office and win a pair every day this week. Here’s how: Anytime we play a song featuring Sammy Hagar between 6am and 6pm this week, be #9 at 478-ROCK. It could be solo Sammy, Van Halen, even Montrose. If Sammy is singing, you’re winning. Good luck!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX 2

Sammy Hagar coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in August

ST. LOUIS – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar will perform in the St. Louis area this August. The concert with the legendary rocker’s “Crazy Times” North American tour will make a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on August 26. Hagar will be joined by his rock supergroup The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
995qyk.com

Listen To Win A Pair of Tickets To See Keith Urban

Keith Urban is rolling through Tampa June 17th, 2022 at the MID-FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater and 99.5 QYK wants to send you!. Starting Monday, January 24th through Friday, January 28th, tune in each weekday to the Morning Krewe at 7:40a and again with Travis Daily at 4:40p for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Keith Urban.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy