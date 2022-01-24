ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

sPLINK: a hybrid federated tool as a robust alternative to meta-analysis in genome-wide association studies

By Reza Nasirigerdeh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2283-5792
BioMed Central
 3 days ago

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 32 (2022) Cite this article. Meta-analysis has been established as an effective approach to combining summary statistics of several genome-wide association studies (GWAS). However, the accuracy of meta-analysis can be attenuated in the presence of cross-study heterogeneity. We present sPLINK, a hybrid federated and user-friendly...

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Associations between body composition, fat distribution and metabolic consequences of excess adiposity with severe COVID-19 outcomes: observational study and Mendelian randomisation analysis

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Higher body mass index (BMI) and metabolic consequences of excess weight are associated with increased risk of severe COVID-19, though their mediating pathway is unclear. Methods. A prospective cohort study included 435,504 UK Biobank participants. A two-sample Mendelian randomisation (MR) study used the...
HEALTH
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Genome-wide perturbations of Alu expression and Alu-associated post-transcriptional regulations distinguish oligodendroglioma from other gliomas

Alu is a primate-specific repeat element in the human genome and has been increasingly appreciated as a regulatory element in many biological processes. But the appreciation of Alu has been limited in tumorigenesis, especially for brain tumor. To investigate the relevance of Alu to the gliomagenesis, we studied Alu element-associated post-transcriptional processes and the RNA expression of the element by performing RNA-seq for a total of 41 pairs of neurotypical and diverse glioma brain tissues. We find that A-to-I editing and circular RNA levels, as well as Alu RNA expression, are decreased overall in gliomas, compared to normal tissue. Interestingly, grade 2 oligodendrogliomas are least affected in A-to-I editing and circular RNA levels among gliomas, whereas they have a higher proportion of down-regulated Alu subfamilies, compared to the other gliomas. These findings collectively imply a unique pattern of Alu-associated transcriptomes in grade 2 oligodendroglioma, providing an insight to gliomagenesis from the perspective of an evolutionary genetic element.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combining higher accumulation of amylopectin, lysine and tryptophan in maize hybrids through genomics-assisted stacking of waxy1 and opaque2 genes

Waxy maize rich in amylopectin has emerged as a preferred food. However, waxy maize is poor in lysine and tryptophan, deficiency of which cause severe health problems. So far, no waxy hybrid with high lysine and tryptophan has been developed and commercialized. Here, we combined recessive waxy1 (wx1) and opaque2 (o2) genes in the parental lines of four popular hybrids (HQPM1, HQPM4, HQPM5, and HQPM7) using genomics-assisted breeding. The gene-based markers, wx-2507F/RG and phi057 specific for wx1 and o2, respectively were successfully used to genotype BC1F1, BC2F1 and BC2F2 populations. Background selection with"‰>"‰100 SSRs resulted in recovering"‰>"‰94% of the recurrent parent genome. The reconstituted hybrids showed 1.4-fold increase in amylopectin (mean: 98.84%) compared to the original hybrids (mean: 72.45%). The reconstituted hybrids also showed 14.3% and 14.6% increase in lysine (mean: 0.384%) and tryptophan (mean: 0.102%), respectively over the original hybrids (lysine: 0.336%, tryptophan: 0.089%). Reconstituted hybrids also possessed similar grain yield (mean: 6248Â kg/ha) with their original versions (mean: 6111Â kg/ha). The waxy hybrids with high lysine and tryptophan assume great significance in alleviating malnutrition through sustainable and cost-effective means. This is the first report of development of lysine and tryptophan rich waxy hybrids using genomics-assisted selection.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Data#Data Science#Data Aggregation#Federated#Gwas#Snp
Nature.com

Ketogenic diet for epilepsy: an overview of systematic review and meta-analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Ketogenic diet therapy (KDT) is an established nonpharmacologic treatment in various types of epilepsy. We aim to evaluate the quality of the systematic reviews and meta-analyses (SRMAs) of KDT for epilepsy and summarize the evidence on their effects. We conducted an overview on MEDLINE, EMBASE, Cochrane Database of Systematic Review, and Web of Science from database inception to 3 September 2020. Two investigators independently performed study selection to include SRMAs, extracted data and assessed the quality of SRMAs with the AMSTAR-2 and PRISMA statement. Twenty-four SRMAs were selected which encompassed a total of 255 original studies. Four reviews assessed the effects of KDT on infant patients; thirteen reviews reported on children and adolescent patients; eight reviews focused on adults or all patients; four assessed cognitive and behavior outcomes; three assessed quality of life; two assessed growth and development outcomes; seventeen reported on adverse effects; seven reported on retention; ten reported on attrition and reasons; and four reported on death outcomes. Overall, positive effects of KDT for epilepsy on seizure frequency reduction, as well as cognition and behavior were observed. In contrast, the effects of KDT on quality of life, growth and development were more controversial. The present overview indicates that KDT is safe. The most prevalent adverse events were GI, weight loss, and metabolic disorders, while the most common reasons for discontinuance were the lack of observed efficacy and dietary intolerance.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Plasmodium falciparum genomic surveillance reveals spatial and temporal trends, association of genetic and physical distance, and household clustering

Molecular epidemiology using genomic data can help identify relationships between malaria parasite population structure, malaria transmission intensity, and ultimately help generate actionable data to assess the effectiveness of malaria control strategies. Genomic data, coupled with geographic information systems data, can further identify clusters or hotspots of malaria transmission, parasite genetic and spatial connectivity, and parasite movement by human or mosquito mobility over time and space. In this study, we performed longitudinal genomic surveillance in a cohort of 70 participants over four years from different neighborhoods and households in ThiÃ¨s, Senegal-a region of exceptionally low malaria transmission (entomological inoculation rate less than 1). Genetic identity (identity by state, IBS) was established using a 24-single nucleotide polymorphism molecular barcode, identity by descent was calculated from whole genome sequence data, and a hierarchical Bayesian regression model was used to establish genetic and spatial relationships. Our results show clustering of genetically similar parasites within households and a decline in genetic similarity of parasites with increasing distance. One household showed extremely high diversity and warrants further investigation as to the source of these diverse genetic types. This study illustrates the utility of genomic data with traditional epidemiological approaches for surveillance and detection of trends and patterns in malaria transmission not only by neighborhood but also by household. This approach can be implemented regionally and countrywide to strengthen and support malaria control and elimination efforts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of ITPA gene polymorphisms with adverse effects of AZA/6-MP administration: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Azathioprine (AZA) and its metabolite, mercaptopurine (6-MP), are widely used immunosuppressant drugs. Polymorphisms in genes implicated in AZA/6-MP metabolism, reportedly, could account in part for their potential toxicity. In the present study we performed a systematic review and a meta-analysis, comprising 30 studies and 3582 individuals, to investigate the putative genetic association of two inosine triphosphatase (ITPA) polymorphisms with adverse effects in patients treated with AZA/6-MP. We found that rs1127354 is associated with neutropenia in general populations and in children (OR: 2.39, 95%CI: 1.97"“2.90, and OR: 2.43, 95%CI: 2.12"“2.79, respectively), and with all adverse effects tested herein in adult populations (OR: 2.12, 95%CI: 1.22"“3.69). We also found that rs7270101 is associated with neutropenia and leucopenia in all-ages populations (OR: 2.93, 95%CI: 2.36"“3.63, and OR: 2.82, 95%CI: 1.76"“4.50, respectively) and with all adverse effects tested herein in children (OR: 1.74, 95%CI: 1.06"“2.87). Stratification according to background disease, in combination with multiple comparisons corrections, verified neutropenia to be associated with both polymorphisms, in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients. These findings suggest that ITPA polymorphisms could be used as predictive biomarkers for adverse effects of thiopurine drugs to eliminate intolerance in ALL patients and clarify dosing in patients with different ITPA variants.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Functional genomics analysis identifies T and NK cell activation as a driver of epigenetic clock progression

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 24 (2022) Cite this article. Epigenetic clocks use DNA methylation (DNAm) levels of specific sets of CpG dinucleotides to accurately predict individual chronological age. A popular application of these clocks is to explore whether the deviation of predicted age from chronological age is associated with disease phenotypes, where this deviation is interpreted as a potential biomarker of biological age. This wide application, however, contrasts with the limited insight in the processes that may drive the running of epigenetic clocks.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
BioMed Central

Trends in the development process of clinical practice guidelines: a questionnaire survey for the guideline development groups in Japan

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 94 (2022) Cite this article. Clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) are representative methods for promoting healthcare standardization and improving its quality. Previous studies on the CPG (published by 2006) development process in Japan reported that the involvement of experts and patients, efficient evidence collection and appraisal, and paucity of evidence on Japanese patients should be improved for the efficient CPG development. This study aimed to clarify the trends of CPG development process in Japan, focusing on the involvement of experts and patients, efficient evidence collection and appraisal, and paucity of Japanese evidence.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Statistics or biology: the zero-inflation controversy about scRNA-seq data

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 31 (2022) Cite this article. Researchers view vast zeros in single-cell RNA-seq data differently: some regard zeros as biological signals representing no or low gene expression, while others regard zeros as missing data to be corrected. To help address the controversy, here we discuss the sources of biological and non-biological zeros; introduce five mechanisms of adding non-biological zeros in computational benchmarking; evaluate the impacts of non-biological zeros on data analysis; benchmark three input data types: observed counts, imputed counts, and binarized counts; discuss the open questions regarding non-biological zeros; and advocate the importance of transparent analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between the CYP1A1 MspI polymorphism and risk of head and neck cancer: a meta-analysis

The studies recommended the relationship between lots of polymorphisms with the head and neck cancers (HNCs) risk. Herein, we reported the association between the CYP1A1 MspI polymorphism and the risk of HNC in an updated meta-analysis. The PubMed/MEDLINE, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, and Scopus databases were searched until March 31, 2021, without any restrictions. Odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were applied to assess a relationship between CYP1A1 MspI polymorphism and the HNC risk based on five applied genetic models by RevMan 5.3 software. Other analyses (sensitivity analysis, meta-regression, and bias analysis) were performed by CMA 2.0 software. Trial sequential analysis (TSA) was done by TSA software (version 0.9.5.10 beta). Among the databases and other sources, 501 recorded were identified that at last, 29 studies were obtained for the analysis. The pooled ORs were 1.28 (95%CI 1.09, 1.51; P"‰="‰0.003), 1.68 (95%CI 1.16, 2.45; P"‰="‰0.007), 1.24 (95%CI 1.03, 1.50; P"‰="‰0.02), 1.26 (95%CI 1.07, 1.48; P"‰="‰0.005), and 1.66 (95%CI 1.27, 2.16; P"‰="‰0.0002) for allelic, homozygous, heterozygous, recessive, and dominant models, respectively. Therefore, the m2 allele and m1/m2 and m2/m2 genotypes had significantly increased risks in HNC patients. With regards to stable results and enough samples, the findings of the present meta-analysis recommended that there was an association between CYP1A1 MspI polymorphism and the HNC risk.
CANCER
BioMed Central

IDEAS: individual level differential expression analysis for single-cell RNA-seq data

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 33 (2022) Cite this article. We consider an increasingly popular study design where single-cell RNA-seq data are collected from multiple individuals and the question of interest is to find genes that are differentially expressed between two groups of individuals. Towards this end, we propose a statistical method named IDEAS (individual level differential expression analysis for scRNA-seq). For each gene, IDEAS summarizes its expression in each individual by a distribution and then assesses whether these individual-specific distributions are different between two groups of individuals. We apply IDEAS to assess gene expression differences of autism patients versus controls and COVID-19 patients with mild versus severe symptoms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic data sharing and artificial intelligence in the era of personalized medicine based on a cross"sectional analysis of the Saudi human genome program

The success of the Saudi Human Genome Program (SHGP), one of the top ten genomic programs worldwide, is highly dependent on the Saudi population embracing the concept of participating in genetic testing. However, genetic data sharing and artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics are critical public issues in medical care and scientific research. The present study was aimed to examine the awareness, knowledge, and attitude of the Saudi society towards the SHGP, the sharing and privacy of genetic data resulting from the SHGP, and the role of AI in genetic data analysis and regulations. Results of a questionnaire survey with 804 respondents revealed moderate awareness and attitude towards the SHGP and minimal knowledge regarding its benefits and applications. Respondents demonstrated a low level of knowledge regarding the privacy of genetic data. A generally positive attitude was found towards the outcomes of the SHGP and genetic data sharing for medical and scientific research. The highest level of knowledge was detected regarding AI use in genetic data analysis and privacy regulation. We recommend that the SHGP's regulators launch awareness campaigns and educational programs to increase and improve public awareness and knowledge regarding the SHGP's benefits and applications. Furthermore, we propose a strategy for genetic data sharing which will facilitate genetic data sharing between institutions and advance Personalized Medicine in genetic diseases' diagnosis and treatment.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Remote interpreting in primary care settings: a feasibility trial in Germany

Jonas Fiedler1 na1, Susanne Pruskil ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9264-97841,2 na1, Christian Wiessner3,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 99 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Global migration trends have led to a more diverse population in health care services everywhere, which in turn has set off a paradigm...
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Correlations of external social capital in social organizations providing integrated eldercare services with medical care in China

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 101 (2022) Cite this article. This study aimed to explore the external social capital of social organizations (SOs) providing integrated eldercare services with medical care in Anhui Province, China. Specifically, we studied the current situation and influencing factors of external social capital and its six dimensions.
CHINA
BioMed Central

Psychometric properties of the Persian version of Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21 Items (DASS-21) in a sample of health professionals: a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 111 (2022) Cite this article. Although the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21 Items (DASS-21) has been used in different countries and translated into different languages, the Persian version of this scale has not been validated for healthcare professions in Iran. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine the psychometric properties of the Persian version of DASS-21 for nurses.
MENTAL HEALTH
BioMed Central

Community pharmacist counseling improves adherence and asthma control: a nationwide study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 112 (2022) Cite this article. Pharmaceutical counseling (PC) interventions have been shown to improve adherence to controller medication and asthma control. However, the real-life impact of these PC interventions in difficult-to-control asthma patients remains unclear. We aimed to assess the effectiveness of PC interventions in real life using nationwide claims data.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

The impact of improving haemophilia A management within the Spanish National Healthcare System: a social return on investment analysis

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 115 (2022) Cite this article. Haemophilia A (HA) has been associated with poor health-related quality of life and a large economic burden, accentuated by severity, arthropathy, and inhibitors. To meet global standards of care, the management of HA should align with the principles of care outlined by the World Federation of Haemophilia. The aims of the present study were to establish a set of proposals to improve HA management within the Spanish National Health System (SNHS) and to estimate the impact its hypothetical implementation would generate from a clinical, healthcare, economic, and social perspective.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Personal and professional influences on health visitors’ family focused practice for maternal mental illness: a cross sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 113 (2022) Cite this article. Family focused practice (FFP) is an approach that recognises the inter-related needs of family members and recommends a continuum of activities to support families. While it is recognised that health visitors play a key role in supporting families when mothers have mental illness, there is limited understanding of health visitor’s family focused practice (FFP) in this context and its relationships with factors, such as, workload, training, skill and knowledge, and personal and professional experience. This paper examined the effect of health visitors’ interaction with the family, and personal and professional experience on their family focused practice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BioMed Central

The attitude and acceptability towards medical promotional tools and their influence on physicians’ prescribing practices in Jordan and Iraq: a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 105 (2022) Cite this article. Pharmaceutical companies spend more than one-third of their sales revenue on marketing and promotion directed toward healthcare professionals. There has been a focus on the relationship between healthcare professionals and the pharmaceutical industry in recent years. This study aims to explore the attitude toward and acceptability of medical promotional tools and their influence on physicians’ prescribing practices in Jordan and Iraq.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy