Science

IDEAS: individual level differential expression analysis for single-cell RNA-seq data

By Mengqi Zhang
BioMed Central
 3 days ago

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 33 (2022) Cite this article. We consider an increasingly popular study design where single-cell RNA-seq data are collected from multiple individuals and the question of interest is to find genes that are differentially expressed between two groups of individuals. Towards this end, we propose a...

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

Nature.com

Integrated single-cell RNA sequencing analysis reveals distinct cellular and transcriptional modules associated with survival in lung cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 9 (2022) Cite this article. Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) and squamous carcinoma (LUSC) are two major subtypes of non-small cell lung cancer with distinct pathologic features and treatment paradigms. The heterogeneity can be attributed to genetic, transcriptional, and epigenetic parameters. Here, we established a multi-omics atlas, integrating 52 single-cell RNA sequencing and 2342 public bulk RNA sequencing. We investigated their differences in genetic amplification, cellular compositions, and expression modules. We revealed that LUAD and LUSC contained amplifications occurring selectively in subclusters of AT2 and basal cells, and had distinct cellular composition modules associated with poor survival of lung cancer. Malignant and stage-specific gene analyses further uncovered critical transcription factors and genes in tumor progression. Moreover, we identified subclusters with proliferating and differentiating properties in AT2 and basal cells. Overexpression assays of ten genes, including sub-cluster markers AQP5 and KPNA2, further indicated their functional roles, providing potential targets for early diagnosis and treatment in lung cancer.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Single Cell RNA-Seq and Spatial Data Merge Using Cell2location

Spatial transcriptomics is a technology that, some say, will revolutionize the study of cells and tissues. It allows for transcriptomic analysis of cells with an additional layer of information about the cells’ location in a tissue. Spatial information informs biology underlying tissue architecture, cell-to-cell communication, and pathology. But using spatial technologies to perform comprehensive mapping of cell types in tissues remains a challenge. Now, a team has developed a tool, сell2location, that can resolve fine-grained cell types in spatial transcriptomic data and create comprehensive cellular maps of diverse tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis of two contrasting resistant and susceptible Aegilops tauschii accessions to wheat leaf rust (Puccinia triticina) using RNA-sequencing

Leaf rust, caused by Puccinia triticina Eriks., is the most common rust disease of wheat (Triticum aestivum L.) worldwide. Owing to the rapid evolution of virulent pathotypes, new and effective leaf rust resistance sources must be found. Aegilops tauschii, an excellent source of resistance genes to a wide range of diseases and pests, may provide novel routes for resistance to this disease. In this study, we aimed to elucidate the transcriptome of leaf rust resistance in two contrasting resistant and susceptible Ae. tauschii accessions using RNA-sequencing. Gene ontology, analysis of pathway enrichment and transcription factors provided an apprehensible review of differentially expressed genes and highlighted biological mechanisms behind the Aegilops"“P. triticina interaction. The results showed the resistant accession could uniquely recognize pathogen invasion and respond precisely via reducing galactosyltransferase and overexpressing chromatin remodeling, signaling pathways, cellular homeostasis regulation, alkaloid biosynthesis pathway and alpha-linolenic acid metabolism. However, the suppression of photosynthetic pathway and external stimulus responses were observed upon rust infection in the susceptible genotype. In particular, this first report of comparative transcriptome analysis offers an insight into the strength and weakness of Aegilops against leaf rust and exhibits a pipeline for future wheat breeding programs.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

scJoint integrates atlas-scale single-cell RNA-seq and ATAC-seq data with transfer learning

Single-cell multiomics data continues to grow at an unprecedented pace. Although several methods have demonstrated promising results in integrating several data modalities from the same tissue, the complexity and scale of data compositions present in cell atlases still pose a challenge. Here, we present scJoint, a transfer learning method to integrate atlas-scale, heterogeneous collections of scRNA-seq and scATAC-seq data. scJoint leverages information from annotated scRNA-seq data in a semisupervised framework and uses a neural network to simultaneously train labeled and unlabeled data, allowing label transfer and joint visualization in an integrative framework. Using atlas data as well as multimodal datasets generated with ASAP-seq and CITE-seq, we demonstrate that scJoint is computationally efficient and consistently achieves substantially higher cell-type label accuracy than existing methods while providing meaningful joint visualizations. Thus, scJoint overcomes the heterogeneity of different data modalities to enable a more comprehensive understanding of cellular phenotypes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective translation of epigenetic modifiers affects the temporal pattern and differentiation of neural stem cells

The cerebral cortex is formed by diverse neurons generated sequentially from neural stem cells (NSCs). A clock mechanism has been suggested to underlie the temporal progression of NSCs, which is mainly defined by the transcriptome and the epigenetic state. However, what drives such a developmental clock remains elusive. We show that translational control of histone H3 trimethylation in Lys27 (H3K27me3) modifiers is part of this clock. We find that depletion of Fbl, an rRNA methyltransferase, reduces translation of both Ezh2 methyltransferase and Kdm6b demethylase of H3K27me3 and delays the progression of the NSC state. These defects are partially phenocopied by simultaneous inhibition of H3K27me3 methyltransferase and demethylase, indicating the role of Fbl in the genome-wide H3K27me3 pattern. Therefore, we propose that Fbl drives the intrinsic clock through the translational enhancement of the H3K27me3 modifiers that predominantly define the NSC state.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis of gastric pre-cancerous and cancer lesions reveals cell lineage diversity and intratumoral heterogeneity

Single-cell transcriptomic profiles analysis has proposed new insights for understanding the behavior of human gastric cancer (GC). GC offers a unique model of intratumoral heterogeneity. However, the specific classes of cells involved in carcinogenetic passage, and the tumor microenvironment of stromal cells was poorly understood. We characterized the heterogeneous cell population of precancerous lesions and gastric cancer at the single-cell resolution by RNA sequencing. We identified 10 gastric cell subtypes and showed the intestinal and diffuse-type cancer were characterized by different cell population. We found that the intestinal and diffuse-type cancer cells have the differential metaplastic cell lineages: intestinal-type cancer cells differentiated along the intestinal metaplasia lineage while diffuse-type cancer cells resemble de novo pathway. We observed an enriched CCND1 mutation in premalignant disease state and discovered cancer-associated fibroblast cells harboring pro-stemness properties. In particular, tumor cells could be categorized into previously proposed molecular subtypes and harbored specific subtype of malignant cell with high expression level of epithelial-myofibroblast transition which was correlated with poor clinical prognosis. In addition to intratumoral heterogeneity, the analysis revealed different cellular lineages were responsible for potential carcinogenetic pathways. Single-cell transcriptomes analysis of gastric pre-cancerous lesions and cancer may provide insights for understanding GC cell behavior, suggesting potential targets for the diagnosis and treatment of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

GPCR kinase knockout cells reveal the impact of individual GRKs on arrestin binding and GPCR regulation

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) activate G proteins and undergo a complex regulation by interaction with GPCR kinases (GRKs) and the formation of receptor"“arrestin complexes. However, the impact of individual GRKs on arrestin binding is not clear. We report the creation of eleven combinatorial HEK293 knockout cell clones lacking GRK2/3/5/6, including single, double, triple and the quadruple GRK knockout. Analysis of Î²-arrestin1/2 interactions for twelve GPCRs in our GRK knockout cells enables the differentiation of two main receptor subsets: GRK2/3-regulated and GRK2/3/5/6-regulated receptors. Furthermore, we identify GPCRs that interact with Î²-arrestins via the overexpression of specific GRKs even in the absence of agonists. Finally, using GRK knockout cells, PKC inhibitors and Î²-arrestin mutants, we present evidence for differential receptor"“Î²-arrestin1/2 complex configurations mediated by selective engagement of kinases. We anticipate our GRK knockout platform to facilitate the elucidation of previously unappreciated details of GRK-specific GPCR regulation and Î²-arrestin complex formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A neural network-based method for exhaustive cell label assignment using single cell RNA-seq data

The fast-advancing single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technology enables researchers to study the transcriptome of heterogeneous tissues at a single cell level. The initial important step of analyzing scRNA-seq data is usually to accurately annotate cells. The traditional approach of annotating cell types based on unsupervised clustering and marker genes is time-consuming and laborious. Taking advantage of the numerous existing scRNA-seq databases, many supervised label assignment methods have been developed. One feature that many label assignment methods shares is to label cells with low confidence as "unassigned." These unassigned cells can be the result of assignment difficulties due to highly similar cell types or caused by the presence of unknown cell types. However, when unknown cell types are not expected, existing methods still label a considerable number of cells as unassigned, which is not desirable. In this work, we develop a neural network-based cell annotation method called NeuCA (Neural network-based Cell Annotation) for scRNA-seq data obtained from well-studied tissues. NeuCA can utilize the hierarchical structure information of the cell types to improve the annotation accuracy, which is especially helpful when data contain closely correlated cell types. We show that NeuCA can achieve more accurate cell annotation results compared with existing methods. Additionally, the applications on eight real datasets show that NeuCA has stable performance for intra- and inter-study annotation, as well as cross-condition annotation. NeuCA is freely available as an R/Bioconductor package at https://bioconductor.org/packages/NeuCA.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
earth.com

Plant cells message each other using RNA and escort proteins

When plants grow, their stems, roots and leaves increase in size and abundance in a coordinated manner. The changes in one type of organ keep pace with the changes in the other types. Dividing cells need to communicate with one another in order to achieve this, and previous research has identified that plants package important messages into molecules of RNA, which are sent from cell to cell.
WILDLIFE
BioMed Central

sPLINK: a hybrid federated tool as a robust alternative to meta-analysis in genome-wide association studies

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 32 (2022) Cite this article. Meta-analysis has been established as an effective approach to combining summary statistics of several genome-wide association studies (GWAS). However, the accuracy of meta-analysis can be attenuated in the presence of cross-study heterogeneity. We present sPLINK, a hybrid federated and user-friendly tool, which performs privacy-aware GWAS on distributed datasets while preserving the accuracy of the results. sPLINK is robust against heterogeneous distributions of data across cohorts while meta-analysis considerably loses accuracy in such scenarios. sPLINK achieves practical runtime and acceptable network usage for chi-square and linear/logistic regression tests. sPLINK is available at https://exbio.wzw.tum.de/splink.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The Power of Modulo in Data Analysis

You might know the Modulo Operator in different programming languages. But how can you use this operator, and for what?. In short, the Modulo operator returns the remaining of a division. Many programming languages have an operator or a function to calculate Module. T-SQL has the % operator, and DAX...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Transcriptional programs regulating neuronal differentiation are disrupted in DLG2 knockout human embryonic stem cells and enriched for schizophrenia and related disorders risk variants

Coordinated programs of gene expression drive brain development. It is unclear which transcriptional programs, in which cell-types, are affected in neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia. Here we integrate human genetics with transcriptomic data from differentiation of human embryonic stem cells into cortical excitatory neurons. We identify transcriptional programs expressed during early neurogenesis in vitro and in human foetal cortex that are down-regulated in DLG2âˆ’/âˆ’ lines. Down-regulation impacted neuronal differentiation and maturation, impairing migration, morphology and action potential generation. Genetic variation in these programs is associated with neuropsychiatric disorders and cognitive function, with associated variants predominantly concentrated in loss-of-function intolerant genes. Neurogenic programs also overlap schizophrenia GWAS enrichment previously identified in mature excitatory neurons, suggesting that pathways active during prenatal cortical development may also be associated with mature neuronal dysfunction. Our data from human embryonic stem cells, when combined with analysis of available foetal cortical gene expression data, de novo rare variants and GWAS statistics for neuropsychiatric disorders and cognition, reveal a convergence on transcriptional programs regulating excitatory cortical neurogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of urinary cells reveal an intronic FBN1 variant causing aberrant splicing

Exome sequencing and panel testing have improved diagnostic yield in genetic analysis by comprehensively detecting pathogenic variants in exonic regions. However, it is important to identify non-exonic pathogenic variants to further improve diagnostic yield. Here, we present a female proband and her father who is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a systemic connective tissue disorder caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. There are also two affected individuals in the siblings of the father, indicating the genetic basis in this family. However, panel testing performed by two institutions reported no causal variants. To further explore the genetic basis of the family, we performed genome sequencing of the proband and RNA sequencing of urinary cells derived from urine samples of the proband and her father because FBN1 is strongly expressed in urinary cells though it is poorly expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Genome sequencing identified a rare intronic variant (c.5789-15G>A) in intron 47 of FBN1 (NM_000138.4), which was transmitted from her father. RNA sequencing revealed allelic imbalance (monoallelic expression) of FBN1, retention of intron 47, and fewer aberrant transcripts utilizing new acceptor sites within exon 48, which were confirmed by RT-PCR. These results highlighted urinary cells as clinically accessible tissues for RNA sequencing if disease-causing genes are not sufficiently expressed in the blood, and the usefulness of multi-omics analysis for molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Understanding low-value care and associated de-implementation processes: a qualitative study of Choosing Wisely Interventions across Canadian hospitals

Choosing Wisely (CW) is an international movement comprised of campaigns in more than 20 countries to reduce low-value care (LVC). De-implementation, the reduction or removal of a healthcare practice that offers little to no benefit or causes harm, is an emerging field of research. Little is known about the factors which (i) sustain LVC; and (ii) the magnitude of the problem of LVC. In addition, little is known about the processes of de-implementation, and if and how these processes differ from implementation endeavours. The objective of this study was to explicate the myriad factors which impact the processes and outcomes of de-implementation initiatives that are designed to address national Choosing Wisely campaign recommendations.
HEALTH SERVICES
under30ceo.com

Improving Reporting and Analysis Techniques with Data Strategies

The business world is ruled by numbers. As a result, understating these numbers can grossly affect the heights to which a business could go. A carefully constructed data strategy can help business owners avoid this common mistake. Whether you are an industry giant like Apple or Samsung, or a startup...
ECONOMY
Medscape News

Expressions of Concern Mount for Heart Researchers Over Data Provenance

A group of heart researchers in China now have four expressions of concern, along with a retraction, for questions about the reliability of their data. The latest expressions of concern for the team, led by Bu Lang Gao, of Shijiazhuang First Hospital of Hebei Medical University, involves a 2019 paper in Springer Nature's Scientific Reports titled "Asymmetrical middle cerebral artery bifurcations are more vulnerable to aneurysm formation."
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Trends in the development process of clinical practice guidelines: a questionnaire survey for the guideline development groups in Japan

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 94 (2022) Cite this article. Clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) are representative methods for promoting healthcare standardization and improving its quality. Previous studies on the CPG (published by 2006) development process in Japan reported that the involvement of experts and patients, efficient evidence collection and appraisal, and paucity of evidence on Japanese patients should be improved for the efficient CPG development. This study aimed to clarify the trends of CPG development process in Japan, focusing on the involvement of experts and patients, efficient evidence collection and appraisal, and paucity of Japanese evidence.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Correlations of external social capital in social organizations providing integrated eldercare services with medical care in China

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 101 (2022) Cite this article. This study aimed to explore the external social capital of social organizations (SOs) providing integrated eldercare services with medical care in Anhui Province, China. Specifically, we studied the current situation and influencing factors of external social capital and its six dimensions.
CHINA

