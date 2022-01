Dan Hooker has announced his next fight, and it is going down in the UK. The hangman will return to FW and would take on Arnold Allen in an FW contest back in London. Hooker who has lost his last fight to Islam Makhachev by first-round Kimura submission will look to change fortunes in the new division. Hooker will compete at 145 after almost six years. Whereas Allen is on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC and a ten-fight win streak overall.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO