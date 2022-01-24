ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Photographer Get’s Awesome Shots Of Wyoming Mountain Lion

By Mat Murdock
 3 days ago
I love getting to see some up-close wildlife photos. One of the better parts of social media is the use of the applications to share experiences that we normally wouldn't be able to get. I really don't want an up-close and personal experience with a mountain lion, so finding this on...

Love Seeing Loveland on TV? Loveland Featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’

Three houses to look at, a few days to make a choice, it's HGTV's 'House Hunters.' One of a lot of folks' weekend viewing. Did you catch Loveland? You still can. On this particular episode of 'House Hunters' the couple is coming from Boston. They are a couple of doctors who are looking to move with their dog, Hazel, to Colorado where the cost of living is less than Massachusetts'.
LOVELAND, CO
Only Parents Understand: Crocs Are a Heaven-Sent Savior of Your Sanity

I get it. Crocs are a polarizing fashion choice for many people. They firmly fall into the camp of "love 'em or hate 'em." I used to be one of those people who thought Crocs were up there with the laziest, most unsanitary and ugliest footwear fashion choices a person could make. And then I became a parent. And boy has my opinion changed and then some.
APPAREL
Fort Collins Police Got the Cutest Gift From the Cutest Kid

It's great to pass on a great 'feel good' story, when there's so much 'craziness' in the world. A little kid stopped by the Fort Collins Police Department and made their day. You have to wonder what it was that sparked the idea in this little kid to want to, not only create a work of art, but do also give Fort Collins Police a stuffed dog.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Check Out This Year’s Official Red Rocks Lineup

We have one of the most iconic venues in the world right here in our backyard and whether you've been there once or a hundred times, I'm sure it never gets old. I will be finding out what that true experience is for the first time this year as the only time I've ever been there was to do the little hiking tour in and around the facility, which I highly recommend you do.
MUSIC
In Colorado, What Is The Legal Age For Kids To Stay Home Alone?

It's a question most parents ask themselves at one point or another as their kids start to get older, "when can I leave my kids home alone?" Here's the answer we found. Childcare isn't just expensive, it's hard to find good people that you trust with your kids. So wondering when you can leave your kids at home is a thought that will no doubt cross your mind at some point as a parent. This is going to make me sound ancient, but I honestly can't remember how old I was when I stayed home alone for the first time. I know I was younger because I was sick, or at least pretending to be sick, so I stayed home from school. I just can't recall at what age that happened. I'll use this line that I'm sure you've heard a thousand times, "things were different back then," right? My dad was a single dad and raised my younger brother and I on his own, and there were times when we had to stay home and he still had to go to work so he made the decision, and we both made it through without any crazy stories to share.
COLORADO STATE
Busted SpaceX Rocket Will Literally Crash Into the Moon on March 4

Is it weird nobody is panicking a little bit more about this?. Almost straight out of a movie script, a blogger named Bill Gray posted his observations and analysis of data in a post on his ProjectPluto.com blog, where he declared with certainty that a busted down SpaceX rocket will collide with the moon on March 4, 2022. Since his observation, astronomers and very important people around the world have taken notice and concur.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People Say These Are the Best First Date Spots in NoCo

I speak from experience when I say first dates can be the absolute worst. Fortunately I'm married now and I intend to never, ever go on another first date again. The pressure of how you look, the pressure of what to say and how to act. But most of all, the pressure of simply figuring out where to go and what to do. That last bit is the biggest make or break part of the whole first date experience.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

