Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.

Her choice in footwear was surprising, considering the KKW Beauty founder is known to always wear Kanye’s Yeezy brand — even since she filed for divorce from the “Runaway” rapper, 44, in February 2021.

“Wait a minute … so Kim is not wearing Yeezy’s anymore? Damn, this marriage might really be over,” someone tweeted about her social media photos. “It feels quite alien and bizarre to see her not wearing Yeezy. I guess she’s taking an out of sight, out of mind mantra!” another tweet read.

The comments flooded with people noticing the seemingly subtle dig. “Oh, she’s beefing … not the Nike Air Max. Kim, you’re gonna send him in a rage online,” someone wrote in reference to Ye. “She’s wearing Nike now? That’s a sign!” a separate user added. “It’s the Nikes for me,” another follower wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

Kim’s updated footwear comes on the heels of people questioning why she was still supporting the “Donda” artist’s brand nearly a year after filing for divorce.

In addition, the husband and wife, who share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, have moved on with new romantic partners. Kim has been dating comedian Pete Davidson since reuniting for Saturday Night Live in October while Kanye has struck up a romance with actress Julia Fox.

“Take them f—king Yeezys off and put some Petes on,” someone joked via Instagram after the Skims founder shared a photo wearing shoes from Yeezy’s collaboration with Adidas while sitting on a private plane on January 21. “She gotta put the Petes on instead of the Yeezys — ain’t no way she did Ye like that,” another user quipped.

Whether or not Kim was sending a message with her Nike Air Max shoes, her and Ye’s quiet divorce has come more into the public eye. The Chicago native seemingly called out the billionaire a few times in his new song “Eazy” — from raising “unruly” children to her relationship with Pete, 28.

“When you give ’em everything, they only want more,” Ye rapped in the new song that was dropped on January 14 in collaboration with The Game. The lyrics seemingly referred to their four kids. “Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores / Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo mama house / Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out.”

In another part of the song, Kanye took a dig at the King of Staten Island actor, singing, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”