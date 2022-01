Building on more than a decade of MSU research on the topic, the three projects funded by the US Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation seek to advance understanding of how the tiny, plant-like microorganisms interact with their aquatic environment. That could lead to new ways of fine-tuning algae's ability to convert sunlight and carbon dioxide into natural oils that can then be refined into vehicle fuels, plastics and more, according to MSU researcher Robin Gerlach.

CHEMISTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO