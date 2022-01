(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans think the rise in inflation last year will only get worse in 2022, according to a new poll. Gallup released polling data Wednesday showing that 79% of surveyed Americans “predict inflation will go up," with 50% saying it will go up "a lot." Those are the most pessimistic numbers on inflation ever recorded by Gallup, the pollster said. Americans are split on...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO