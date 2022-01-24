ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: Allende's 'Violeta,' an epic South American tale

By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

“Violeta,” by Isabel Allende. (Random House) Chilean writer Isabel...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Daily Post

Inspired by her mother, Isabel Allende publishes ‘Violeta’

Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, Isabel Allende suffered one of the greatest losses of her life: The death of her mother. On Tuesday, the Chilean author published “Violeta”, a novel that begins and ends with an epidemic and that covers the last 100 years of history through the eyes of a grandmother inspired by her mom, Panchita, one of the women who marked her the most.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

A Journey Through The American South

Princeton African American Studies professor Imani Perry says the South can be seen as an "origin point" for the way the nation operates. Her book, South to America, reflects on the region's history and traces the steps of an enslaved ancestor. "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elle

Shelf Life: Isabel Allende

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Allende
The Florida Times-Union

Book review: Delightful, informative collection of animal tales

Susan Orlean has always had a soft spot for writing about animals or about people who love animals. And the legend goes that the first story she ever created was called “Herbert, the Near-Sighted Pigeon.” When she was 5 or 6 she couldn’t stop writing about horses, but don’t miss her chapter on mules, which she began to love.
PETS
Barton Chronicle

Book review: Cartoonist tells his tale of the Vietnam War

Lieutenant Dangerous, A Vietnam War Memoir, by Jeff Danziger. With illustrations by the author. Published by Steer Forth Press. 195 pages in paperback. $14.95. It came as a considerable surprise, when I wandered into Barnes and Noble last week, to discover that the nation’s best political cartoonist has written a prose memoir to explore a pivotal period of his long life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Frankfort Times

Review: A generic modern fairy tale in 'The Royal Treatment'

In the new Netflix movie “ The Royal Treatment,” the chief of staff for the prince of a fictional European country accidentally calls a run-down salon in the Bronx to schedule a haircut for His Royal Highness, Prince Thomas. Upon hearing who he says he works for, Izzy, the owner of said salon replies, “Yeah, and I’m the Queen of Genovia” in a thick New York accent.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South American#Epic#American History#Violeta#Chilean
punchdrunkcritics.com

Sundance Review: ‘The American Dream And Other Fairy Tales’

The one thing Disney Parks prides themselves on is how wonderful their staff aka castmembers are. The parks are known for their cleanliness and their willingness to fulfill any reasonable request for their guests. Unfortunately, as Abigail Disney and Kathleen Hughes point out in their documentary The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, the Walt Disney Corporation is less than inclined to accommodate their workers.
MOVIES
shepherdexpress.com

‘The Watsons’ Is a Moving Tale of African-American History at First Stage

First Stage presents a mesmerizing experience in The Watsons Go to Birmingham–1963, which opened last weekend at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. From its opening moments, the show transports us to Flint, Michigan, where the African American Watson family is raising three children with varying degrees of success.
MILWAUKEE, WI
24/7 Wall St.

25 American Names Popular for the First Time

Many parents aim to give their child a name that will set them apart from the thousands of Johns and Jennifers in their classrooms and on their playgrounds. But they also don’t want a name so unique that no one knows how to pronounce it. Finding a distinctive yet appropriate moniker for a boy or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
The Independent

From eccentric twins on sci-fi to dying days apart from Covid: Bogdanoff twins remembered

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, the most eccentric twins made famous on French television, died six days apart of Covid, two years into the coronavirus pandemic. Grichka died first, on 28 December 2021. Igor’s death followed on 3 January 2022. The siblings were 72 years old and unvaccinated.If you are a Millenial and grew up in France (as is the case for this writer), chances are the Bogdanoffs were on television before your birth. Born in 1949 in the small village of Saint-Lary in southwestern France, both brothers moved to Paris after graduating high school. In 1976, they published their first...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
culturedvultures.com

Belle REVIEW – A Stunning & Ambitious Animated Fairy Tale

Mamoru Hosoda has always played in the realms of fairy tales with his films, be it a story about a mother raising a pair of werewolf siblings in the whimsical and heartbreaking Wolf Children, an orphaned boy and a lone warrior (who so happens to be a bear) coming together in a tale of fatherhood in The Boy and the Beast, or a small child learning to accept his new younger sister with the help of a time-altering magical garden in Mirai. He also has a knack for immersive online worlds and how they blend into reality like the action-packed Summer Wars and his two Digimon Adventure films (Digimon itself being a sort of fairy tale as well), and a soft spot for young romance that’s present in nearly all of his films.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Ecuador, Colombia slam use of wild animal species after MasterChef episode

Ecuador on Tuesday warned would-be wild animal eaters of possible prison time and Colombia launched an investigation after a competitive cooking TV show featured shark, alligator and capybara as ingredients. In the offending episode, contestants of MasterChef Ecuador cooked up tollo, a small shark, as well as a type of wild deer and a capybara, a large rodent that can weigh up to 80 kilograms (175 lbs). The National Animal Movement of Ecuador warned that the use of such ingredients on TV would "normalize the consumption of protected animals, whose ownership contributes to the trafficking of wild animals and the destruction of ecosystems." Neither the channel nor the producers of the program responded to the charges leveled against them, though the show's chef and judge, Carolina Sanchez, claimed the meat was "from a farm."
PETS
aiptcomics

‘Belle’ review: Anime of adaptation of classic fairy tale filled with emotion

Belle is a modern take on the famous French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda, the animated film is about a high school student named Suzu who enters a virtual world called U. There, she becomes a popular idol named Belle. It is not long before she crosses paths with a mysterious beast. When she sets out to discover the beast’s identity, she learns about herself.
COMICS
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Summering’ is an adventurously fanciful but cold tale of childhood [Grade: C]

It begins with a scene akin to a horror film when the protagonist faces the worst nemesis. Three girls are sitting in a bathtub huddled behind a shower curtain as a large shadow draws closer, a hand reaches out and their cover is ripped away to reveal that this is just a game of hide-and-seek between four eleven-year-olds. Breaking free but not venturing far from the imaginary world the girls inhabit, James Ponsoldt’s film Summering begins as a coming-of-age movie reminiscent of Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me. The film tries to develop into a fantastical rumination of girlhood anxieties, dealing with heavier themes, but ultimately falls short.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy