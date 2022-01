LITTLE ROCK– Attorney General Rutledge today joined a coalition of 27 attorneys general in a letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) asking the agency to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers. The letter follows a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last week blocking the Biden Administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate in response to a legal challenge brought by Attorney General Rutledge and other state attorneys general in addition to trade groups, nonprofits, and private businesses. Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, OSHA has not withdrawn the emergency temporary standard (ETS), which would require vaccination for tens of millions of employees across the country.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO