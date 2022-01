Ben Folds, previously known for his work as the frontman of Ben Folds Five, has some exciting news. He’s announcing the dates for his 2022 tour, “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” The tour will be full of solo piano, along with orchestra performances. Tour will be kicking off April 1 at Powell Hall in St. Louis, Missouri. There will also be additional shows added later on in the year. Lot’s of 2020 and some of 2021, Folds spent isolating in Australia due to Covid. Now, he gets to return to the U.S. and play dozens of sold out shows.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO