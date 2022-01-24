ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Report Three Weekend COVID-19 Related Deaths

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of three weekend COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included two males and one female with ages ranging in their 50’s, 70's and 80’s. No comorbidities were reported.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’

MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February. The Kremlin likewise sounded a grim note, saying it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.
POTUS
The Hill

READ: Justices reflect on Breyer's tenure amid retirement

Supreme Court justices on Thursday offered personal reflections on the nearly 28-year tenure of Justice Stephen Breyer following his retirement announcement. Breyer said he plans to leave after the high court's current term ends and after his successor is confirmed by the Senate. Fellow liberal justices as well as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

Spotify said Wednesday that it has agreed to remove Neil Young's music after the famed singer-songwriter said he wouldn't share the platform with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young, 76, said in an open letter to...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
CBS News

Suspect who allegedly shot 3 officers in Houston is barricaded in home, police chief says

Police are searching for a suspect after three officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, the city's police department tweeted. All three officers are in stable condition. The incident began at around 2:40 p.m. local time when officers responded to a home for a reported disturbance, Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday evening at a news conference. The suspect fled in a gray car, leading police on a chase that ended when the suspect crashed.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CNN

Rate hikes are coming: What does that mean for you?

New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money is coming to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve is shifting gears and going into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials indicated Wednesday they plan to raise interest...
BUSINESS
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

361
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy