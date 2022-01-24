Investigation Underway After 2 Men Found Dead in West Alabama Town

This weekend Alabama encountered a wet and messy Saturday with widespread rain. Today, all of the counties in our coverage area were under a Winter Weather Advisory which all have been cleared as of 6:10 pm. There are reports of snow falling across Alabama. If you have any pictures you would like to share, please send them to our free app or email them to maryk@townsquaremedia.com.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO