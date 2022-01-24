ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

Investigation Underway After 2 Men Found Dead in West Alabama Town

By Stephen Dethrage
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 2 days ago
Police in West Alabama are investigating after two men were found dead in the city of Reform in Pickens County late Sunday night....

Reform, AL
