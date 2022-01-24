Dive Turks & Caicos Now and Save $1000

Thailand’s most famous bay, Maya Beach, has finally reopened to tourists - but swimming is banned.The cove on Ko Phi Phi Leh island shot to worldwide fame in 2000, when it appeared in Hollywood film The Beach, giving it such a mythical aura that, by 2018, 5,000 tourists a day were flocking there.Though small, the 250-metre-long cove in Krabi Province is surrounded by limestone cliffs, giving it a dramatic appearance when accessed by boat.Thai authorities closed off the beach in summer 2018 in order to restore the natural landscape and allow its ecosystems, including coral reefs, to recover after being...
