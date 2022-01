Being a homeowner is no easy task. Repairs and upkeep can drain the bank account. Luckily this program allows residents to qualify for a new or low-cost roof for their home. Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa has a roof replacement grant that helps residents in the Tuscaloosa area with their roofing needs. Need a new roof? You could qualify for the Habitat Tuscaloosa FORTIFIED Roof program.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO