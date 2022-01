Detectives are seeking information about a suspect who robbed a grocery store using a large kitchen knife earlier this week. On Tuesday at about 5:20 a.m., the suspect entered a grocery store in the 1400 block of East John Stree and began placing items directly into a backpack and large tote bag. When employees confronted him, he pulled out a large knife and threatened them. One employee was able to take the knife from the suspect, but the man then walked to a different aisle and grabbed another large knife. The suspect then held the knife above his head and walked toward the employees, who ran to get away from him. The man then fled the store with the knife and the stolen merchandise in his bags.

