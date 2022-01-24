ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic athletes encounter dinosaurs in crossover spots for 'Jurassic World Dominion'

By Nina Lentini
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-week campaign from Universal Pictures and NBC Sports is underway featuring three U.S. Olympic athletes and dinosaurs to promote "Jurassic World Dominion," which arrives in theaters worldwide on June 10, according to a press release. The Olympians will also star in individual spots featuring their encounters with dinosaurs....

gamingonphone.com

Jurassic World Primal Ops soft-launches on iOS in selected regions

Behaviour Interactive Inc. has announced the soft launch of their latest game in the Jurassic franchise of Universal Studios named Jurassic World Primal Ops which is a thrilling top-down action–adventure game where only the player can save the dinosaurs from another extinction. The game has been soft-launched on only the App Store as of yet in some selected regions which include Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the Philippines.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

‘Jurassic World’ Dinosaurs Randomly Appear in New Trailer

While we recently got to see the epic five-minute preview for Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) in which dinosaurs rule the earth, we’re yet to see anything in the way of an official trailer for Colin Trevorrow’s upcoming sequel. The movie will be the final entry in the Jurassic World trilogy, and the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise.
MOVIES
jurassicworld3.net

Create the Scorpios Rex hybrid Dinosaur in the Jurassic World Alive game!

The Scorpios Rex is a genetically modified hybrid Dinosaur first introduced in season 3 of the Camp Cretaceous Jurassic World animated series. Now, fans who play Jurassic World Alive can create this menacing hybrid for themselves by combining DNA of Purutaurus and Monolophosaurus!. The Scorpios Rex is also available to...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Daniel Mac, Star of Viral ‘What Do You Do for a Living?’ TikTok Series, Signs With CAA

Daniel MacDonald, the creator known online as Daniel Mac who shot to fame on TikTok by asking luxury auto owners and celebrities “What do you do for a living?”, has signed with CAA for representation. MacDonald is one of the largest automotive and entrepreneurial content creators on TikTok, having amassed an audience of more than 12.4 million followers just one year after joining the platform. He has a 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million subs for his YouTube channel and 1.2 million on Snapchat. Daniel Mac’s most popular videos on YouTube are one in which a “complete stranger” lets him party...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

‘Jurassic World’ Producer Frank Marshall’s ‘Picabo’ Among Olympics Channel Programming Ahead of Beijing Games – Global Bulletin

“Picabo,” co-directed by Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn and Hollywood producing legend Frank Marshall (the Jason Bourne, Jurassic World and Indiana Jones franchises), is among the programming revealed by the Olympics Channel ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which commences Feb. 4. The programming includes stories of winter...
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

‘No Way Home’ Officially Surpasses ‘Lion King,’ ‘Jurassic World’ in Popularity

When Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17, 2021, it was already expected to be a mega-hit for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. For months prior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s release, there were rumors that it would blow the “Spider-Verse” wide open with appearances by former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
MOVIES
marketingdive.com

NBCUniversal deepens TikTok ties around uncertain Winter Olympics

NBCUniversal and TikTok struck an agreement to bring new content and advertising experiences to the video-sharing app around the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, according to details emailed to Marketing Dive. It is the first partnership formed out of a request for proposal process for social media platforms that NBCUniversal kicked off in November.
SPORTS
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘Jurassic World,’ ‘Lion King’ on All-Time Global List

Holdovers Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream led a quiet weekend at the U.S. box office amid the ongoing omicron surge and a lack of high-profile new movies. Still, No Way Home made headlines on the global stage as it passed up 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66 billion) and 2015’s Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) to become the No. 6 film of all time worldwide with $1.69 billion in worldwide ticket sales through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation. In North America, Sony and Marvel’s No Way Home returned to No. 1 in its sixth weekend with an estimated $14.1 million from 3,705 theaters...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Reveals New Gameplay Preview (Exclusive)

There's quite a bit of buzz already for Prospero Hall and Funko Games' Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, which will be the studio's first Legacy title. The game will hit Kickstarter this March, and to give you an even more in-depth look at the game, we've got your exclusive first look at a brand new gameplay preview of the anticipated title right here! As you can see in the video above, Legacy of Isla Nublar has players shaping and implementing their own vision for the island, though as always, the world of Jurassic Park is one filled with chaos and volatility, and so you'll have to be ready to adapt on the fly. It gets better though, as not only will the game come with 12 thrilling scenarios to play, but once those are completed, the finale becomes a replayable board game with your vision as the foundation. You can find even more gameplay and details in the new preview video above.
VIDEO GAMES
NBC Sports

U.S. gets another Olympic ski jumping spot

The U.S. Olympic ski jumping team, originally two members, is now up to five athletes. Decker Dean was the latest addition, giving the U.S. four men, enough to also participate in the men’s team event. The U.S. will extend its streak of competing in every Olympic men’s ski jumping...
SPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Continues Home Domination, ‘Aladdin’ Star Shines at Netflix

With competition this weekend ranging from likely high-end NFL playoff viewing to just over four million tickets sold in theaters, the status quo mostly continued for VOD viewing. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) leads again on all charts, with its bounty (after carrier charges, 80 percent return to the studio) adding to the domestic $128 million box office. The film was #3 in theaters this weekend, dropping only 28 percent. At Netflix, the breakout original “The Royal Treatment” hit #1 its first day Friday and has maintained it since. It costars Mena Massoud in his first significant role since he played Aladdin in...
NFL

