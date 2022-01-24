Olympic athletes encounter dinosaurs in crossover spots for 'Jurassic World Dominion'

There's quite a bit of buzz already for Prospero Hall and Funko Games' Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, which will be the studio's first Legacy title. The game will hit Kickstarter this March, and to give you an even more in-depth look at the game, we've got your exclusive first look at a brand new gameplay preview of the anticipated title right here! As you can see in the video above, Legacy of Isla Nublar has players shaping and implementing their own vision for the island, though as always, the world of Jurassic Park is one filled with chaos and volatility, and so you'll have to be ready to adapt on the fly. It gets better though, as not only will the game come with 12 thrilling scenarios to play, but once those are completed, the finale becomes a replayable board game with your vision as the foundation. You can find even more gameplay and details in the new preview video above.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO