Economy

The Economic Argument For Moving Manufacturing

By Doug Donahue
Forbes
 2 days ago

Founder of Strategic Footprint, which helps companies regain control of their future by moving away from offshore subcontract manufacturing. The ongoing supply chain crunch has hit the vast majority of the manufacturing sector. In a 2020 McKinsey survey, 73% of respondents encountered problems with suppliers during the pandemic. That's...

www.forbes.com

Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
Bangor Daily News

Moving mass manufacturing back to American shores a complex task

Michael Araten knows a thing or two about bringing manufacturing back to the United States. Araten and his company, the Rodon Group, got many accolades and a visit from President Barack Obama a few years ago after shifting assembly of its K’nex brand of plastic construction toys from China to Rodon’s plant in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Major UK investor says it will vote against company directors if they fail on climate

One of the UK’s leading asset managers has said it wants to see "concrete action" from companies on environmental pledges, or it will vote to have directors removed, as the organisation targets firms’ long term impacts on the world.In a letter to around 1,500 companies, Aviva Investments said it wanted to see "tangible and transparent progress on a wider definition of sustainability", with key measures being human rights, biodiversity and climate impacts.In the letter, Mark Versey, the chief executive of the £262bn asset manager, said he hoped the focus would result in a "better future for society".He said: “We want...
ENVIRONMENT
#Manufacturing Cost#New Production#Productivity#Mckinsey
Forbes

Price Of Oil Fuels Inflation, But Shows Economy Is Bouncing Back

If one has any doubt that commodity markets are cyclical, they need only look at what’s been happening with oil prices. In April 2020, when the economy had just begun to feel the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, crude oil briefly traded at negative prices as demand plummeted while supply increased. A year and a half later, on October 4, 2021, The New York Times ran a headline noting “Oil prices hit seven-year high” at ~$78/barrel. Then, in January 2022, The Wall Street Journal included a headline with the same six words as oil prices topped over $85/barrel and thereby hit their highest level since the 2014 shale-induced oil crash.
TRAFFIC
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Subway Tiles Market Key Manufacturers Industry Status Analysis Economic Impact Forecast To 2031 | Mohawk Industries, SCG Ceramics, Lamosa

Market research on most trending report Global “Subway Tiles” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Subway Tiles market state of affairs. The Subway Tiles marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Subway Tiles report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Subway Tiles Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
automationworld.com

Demand-Driven Smart Manufacturing

The new MESA International Smart Manufacturing Model is under development and will be released very soon. It’s different from other smart manufacturing models out there in that it’s not academic, it’s not descriptive, and it’s not meant as a reference to sit on the shelf. It’s...
ECONOMY
Manufacturing
Manufacturing
Economy
Economy
Malaysia
Malaysia
China
China
thefabricator.com

Civan, Smart Move partner on welding and additive manufacturing technology

Jerusalem-based Civan Lasers and Smart Move GmbH, Garching, Germany, have partnered to provide new welding and laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) additive manufacturing technology. With Civan’s dynamic beam laser (DBL) steered by Smart Move’s laser scan head, welding and LPBF users can change beam shape orientation on the fly, enabling the use of asymmetrical beam shapes in complex geometries.
ENGINEERING
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Manufacturing, Test

Intel has announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge fabs in Ohio. Planning for the first two factories will start immediately, with construction expected to begin late in 2022. Production is expected to come online in 2025. As part of the announcement, Air Products, Applied Materials, Lam Research and Ultra Clean Technology have indicated plans to establish a physical presence in the region to support the buildout of the site, with more companies expected in the future.
OHIO STATE
TechRadar

Boat makes moves to shift manufacturing from China to India

Image Marketing, the parent company of India's top earwear brand Boat, and contract electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) are coming together through a 50:50 joint venture to manufacture Bluetooth-enabled audio devices here. Boat, which hitherto had got majority of its manufacturing done from China, is now shifting that to India...
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Mazda Returns to U.S. Manufacturing

Production of the new 2023 Mazda CX-50 compact crossover SUV began Wednesday at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Mazda’s new Huntsville, Alabama plant it shares in a joint venture with Toyota. The new facility is capable of producing 300,000 vehicles annually by approximately 4,000 workers, with half of the production will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
redlakenationnews.com

Manufacturing and Industry Leaders Share Insight with Commissioner Grove on Minnesota's Economic Strengths

St. Paul – Last Friday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove hosted a roundtable focused on the "Build What Matters" campaign and how innovation, manufacturing, and support for startups and small businesses tie directly to ongoing economic growth. Minnesota has long been home...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Success Story: How Resale Helps Floyd Cut Carbon Emissions, Extend Furniture Lifecycle

Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the supply chain. Returns are often a major headache for retailers that deliver oversized products. With shipping rates continuing their ascent, reverse logistics costs only further add up. But the costs incurred in the logistics process aren’t the only concern. To make matters worse, many products will end up in landfills because the shopper doesn’t always have an easy out to return the item. According to the most recent data collected by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as many as 9.7 million tons of furniture and furnishings were...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Five Reasons Why Mobile Home Park Investing Is Recession And Inflation Resistant

Chief Executive Officer at Keel Team Mobile Home Park Investments, overseeing the company’s acquisitions and investor relations. Concerns of an upcoming recession have sparked a renewed interest in commercial real estate investing as a viable alternative to the uncertainties of the stock market and other traditional investment vehicles. However, all real estate investments are not created equal. In fact, mobile home parks have historically delivered outsized returns, even in the worst of economic times. Here are five reasons why investing in mobile home parks is recession and inflation resistant.
BUSINESS
morgantownmag.com

Back to Our Manufacturing Roots

New doings at the Morgantown Industrial Park mean solid jobs to come. If you’ve drawn breath in Morgantown at all since last spring, you’ve heard rumors about something big happening at the Morgantown Industrial Park. It’s two big things, really, with more expected to follow. The MIP...
MORGANTOWN, WV
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Clorox downgraded as COVID-driven growth slows

Clorox Co. shares fell 4.2% in Wednesday trading after the consumer cleaning products company was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Credit Suisse based on concern that the skyrocketing growth from early in the pandemic has started to wane. Analysts maintained their $160 target price. Sales for fiscal year ending June 2021 reached $7.34 billion, up from $6.72 billion for the fiscal year ending June 2020. Sales for the fiscal first quarter fell to $1.81 billion from $1.92 billion the previous year. "Nearly two years into the pandemic, Clorox is a larger company that can grow faster," the note said. "If consumption continues to revert toward pre-pandemic levels, $500 million in company sales may still be at risk." Analysts also highlight pricing uncertainty and the impact on margins. "If consumption weakens further amid high input cost inflation, a drop in volumes could result in material deleverage to margins," the note said. Clorox is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results on Feb. 3, according to a FactSet calendar. Clorox stock has tumbled 21.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 15%.
BUSINESS

