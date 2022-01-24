ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Aramco Says Oil Demand Is Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAramco said demand for oil is nearing pre-Covid levels. Saudi Aramco said demand for oil is nearing pre-Covid levels and reiterated that producers globally are investing too little in supply. “We are getting very close to pre-pandemic levels,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told reporters on Monday in Dhahran,...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

Anyone who's bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy.And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car.Energy costs have been one of the main drivers of what’s become the highest inflation in a generation. In recent days, the price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude oil hit a seven-year high — $87 a barrel, a dizzying jump of about 36% since Dec. 1.That price spike reversed a nearly equally steep plunge that began in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

As oil price hits 90 dollars experts say ‘think carefully about investment’

Oil giants should think twice about investing in new oil projects based on current surging prices or they could risk wasting billions, a new report has warned.The price of Brent crude oil has increased by nearly 40 dollars (£29) per barrel in the last year, and hit 90 dollars (£66) on Wednesday for the first time since 2014.It means that new drilling projects that would not have made financial sense a year ago could now be economical.However, a report from Carbon Tracker warned that oil companies should not make the mistake of assuming that this high price will stick around.“Companies...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Hits 7 Year High Amid International Concerns

Brent oil surged above $90 for the first time in seven years before paring as the market fretted over Russia-Ukraine tensions. Futures in New York closed 2% higher, with the global benchmark touching $90 a barrel earlier in the session on Wednesday. Concerns are mounting over a possible Russian incursion into Ukraine, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he’d consider sanctioning Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader orders an invasion. A potential conflict carries large risks for financial markets -- especially energy commodities such as natural gas and oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Oil Demand#Oil Company#Saudi Aramco#Pre Covid#Saudi Arabian#Western#Blackrock Inc
rigzone.com

China Travel Rush Latest Boon for Soaring Oil Market

China expects the number of trips people make this year will be 36% higher than 2021. More Chinese are joining the great travel rush back to their home towns for the Lunar New Year holiday despite the spread of omicron, unleashing pent-up demand and providing a bump to oil consumption.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a fresh multiyear high

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation prompting U.S. benchmark prices to settle at their highest since October 2014. "The market remains extremely tight and geopolitical concerns -- namely the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine - will be the real drivers of markets in the short term," said Matthew Sherwood, global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.75, or 2%, to settle at $87.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Russia Struggles to Lift Oil Output

Russia is among OPEC+ nations that have struggled to bring back oil production. Russia’s operating oil wells reached the highest since OPEC and its allies joined forces, yet bringing back production curtailed under the current deal remains elusive. Last month, Russia pumped oil from more than 155,600 wells, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Aramco Signs 50 Deals

Saudi Aramco has revealed that it has signed 50 new Memoranda of Understanding. Saudi Aramco has revealed that it has signed 50 new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) at the sixth edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) Forum and Exhibition, which is being held at the Dhahran EXPO in Saudi Arabia.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Offshore Investments Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels, Westwood Claims

Westwood revealed a year-on-year growth for the global offshore rig market at the close of 2021, up 200 percent from 2020. Energy research, analysis, and consulting specialist for exploration and oilfield services Westwood Global Energy Group revealed a year-on-year growth for the global offshore rig market at the close of 2021, up 200 percent from 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond

'Bearish blips' are expected throughout the year. Oil prices will remain bullish through the end of February. That’s what Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, adding that “bearish blips” are expected throughout the year as investors cash out and move into the strengthening U.S. equities market.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Market Runs Out of Bears

The oil market is running out of sellers. The oil market is running out of sellers in its surge to almost $90 a barrel. Whether it’s speculators, traders hedging their barrels in storage tanks or U.S. producers, some of the biggest drivers of bearish price movements have all retreated in recent months.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil and Equities Fall with Suspected Rate Increase

Oil in New York slid as risk-off sentiment prevailed across financial markets, driven by concerns about tighter monetary policy. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.2% on Monday as the S&P 500 entered a correction phase amid concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s imminent rate liftoff. Additionally, gains in the dollar made commodities priced in the currency less attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

HOUSTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Will U.S. oil production return to pre-pandemic highs?

The chief executives of the nation’s two largest independent oil companies disagree on whether U.S. crude production will return to the record set before the pandemic-driven oil crash, The Houston Chronicle reports. Vicki Hollub, CEO of Houston-based Occidental Petroleum, and Ryan Lance, CEO of Houston-based ConocoPhillips, laid out different...
HOUSTON, TX
texasstandard.org

A return to pre-pandemic oil demand, and limited supply, likely means higher gas prices this year

If projections from the International Energy Agency, or IEA, are accurate, the global oil market is in for another bumpy ride in 2022. Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas for Kpler, spoke with Texas Standard about what to expect this year, including how an expected return to pre-pandemic levels of oil demand could help stabilize some of the market’s volatility. But will there be enough supply to meet demand, and where do Texas oil producers fit in the equation? Listen to the interview in the audio player above or read the transcript below.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Merger And Acquisition Deals Return To Pre-Covid Levels In 2021

Global upstream M&A deals rebounded to pre-Covid-19 levels in 2021, reaching a total of $181 billion, a 70 percent increase over 2020. Global upstream merger and acquisition deals rebounded to pre-Covid-19 levels in 2021, reaching a total of $181 billion, a 70 percent increase over 2020, Rystad Energy said. Rystad...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy