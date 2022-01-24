ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

Nickerson USD 309 to hold special meeting this evening

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NICKERSON, Kan. The Nickerson USD 309 School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to go over two...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

👟 HutchCC's Cooper named KJCCC Men's Field Athlete of the week

Sophomore thrower Antonio Cooper was named the Jayhawk Conference's Indoor Track's Field Athlete of the Week after a national-qualifying performance on Saturday at the All-Kansas Invitational at Washburn University in Topeka. A Junction City product, Cooper qualified for nationals for the first time as a collegian, placing third in the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

WBB: Payne's career night powers Dragons

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson breezed by Barton Wednesday night thanks in part to Natalie Payne's biggest night as a Dragon. Payne scored 13 of her career-high 19 in the first half. Payne finished with a career-high three triples. She added six rebounds. Three other Dragons, Mya Williams (15), Kalyn...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Blue Dragons play host to Barton Cougars Wednesday

The Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team rides a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's Jayhawk Conference matchup with the Barton Cougars at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons are more concerned with a current four-game losing streak to the Cougars in the 5:30 p.m. matchup. Radio: KHUT-FM (102.9); KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5),...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KJCCC Wrestling Conference Schedule Suspended

(KJCCC) January 24, 2022 – The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) has suspended the conference wrestling duals schedule for 2022. “With the current state of the pandemic, the KJCCC feels that safety of our student athletes at wrestling colleges needs to be a top priority,” said KJCCC commissioner Carl Heinrich.
COMBAT SPORTS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy